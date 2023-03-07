EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Announces Resignation of Clemens Wohlmuth as CFO and Appoints Andrej Horansky as New CFO

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Personnel

Photon Energy Group Announces Resignation of Clemens Wohlmuth as CFO and Appoints Andrej Horansky as New CFO



07.03.2023 / 18:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Photon Energy Group Announces Resignation of Clemens Wohlmuth as CFO and Appoints Andrej Horansky as New CFO

Amsterdam 7 March 2023 The Management Board of Photon Energy Group announces the resignation of Clemens Wohlmuth as the Groups Chief Financial Officer.

Following an extensive selection process for his successor, Clemens Wohlmuth will remain involved during the handover process until after the conclusion of the Groups financial audit for the financial year 2022. Clemens Wohlmuth has been the Groups CFO since 2012. He has been responsible for the Groups finance functions and has been instrumental in the Groups often pioneering project financings and capital markets transactions. He has managed four bond issuances, the most recent of which was the Companys first Green Bond in 2021. Clemens was also involved with the Groups listing on NewConnect in 2013 and on the Prague Stock Exchange in 2016, the migration to the regulated markets of the Warsaw and Prague Stock Exchanges, and the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021.

Clemens has been a strong pillar during the Photon Energy Groups journey over the past decade and we are grateful for his invaluable contribution to our Companys development over that exciting yet often challenging period. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors, said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

The Management Board takes pleasure in welcoming Mr. Andrej Horansky as Photon Energy Groups new Chief Financial Officer starting 8 March 2023. Andrej is a Slovak national and has gained extensive experience in senior finance roles including CFO in the financial services industry at Santander Consumer Finance, Simply Kilcullen Capital Partners, GE Money Bank (Moneta), Generali PPF Holding and Slavia Insurance, as well as the energy and automotive retail sectors, with Ezpada Group and AURES Holding, respectively.

We are pleased to welcome Andrej Horansky to our senior management team as Group CFO and are looking forward to working with him very closely. We strongly believe that his experience in ERP implementation, project management and financial operations in highly regulated industries will help Photon Energy Group master the challenges and monetise the opportunities of our diverse and fast-growing international business, added Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 125 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 97.6 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 912 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 134 MW for 2023, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW.The Groups other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germanys leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Emeline Parry

Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager

Tel. +420 702 206 574

E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com