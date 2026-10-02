Photon Energy Aktie

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WKN DE: A1T9KW / ISIN: NL0010391108

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02.10.2026 07:55:23

EQS-News: Photon Energy Group announces the appointment of Andrej Horansky as new CFO; Stanislav Zeman assumes COO position

EQS-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Photon Energy Group announces the appointment of Andrej Horansky as new CFO; Stanislav Zeman assumes COO position

02.10.2026 / 07:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company: Photon Energy N.V.

Date: 2026-10-02

Title: Photon Energy Group announces the appointment of Andrej Horansky as new CFO; Stanislav Zeman assumes COO position

Detailed data:

The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (the "Company" or the "Group") announces that, with effect from 1 October 2026, Andrej Horansky has assumed the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Group. Andrej Horansky had already served as Group CFO from March to May 2023 but resigned for personal reasons at the time.

Andrej Horánsky is an experienced finance executive and transformation leader with more than twenty years of international experience in financial management, corporate restructuring, business transformation, treasury, capital markets and governance. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive positions across the regulated and capital/asset-intensive industries - financial services (insurance & banking), commodity trading and utilities, industrial and renewable energy sectors.

Prior to assuming the role of CFO, Andrej Horansky served as founder and principal of the FINAIDED advisory platform, providing interim CFO and transformation leadership services to private equity investors, family offices and corporate boards across Europe. His previous executive experience includes roles at AURES Holding, PROENERGY Group, EZPADA Group, Gi Group, SPGroup, GE Money Bank, Santander Consumer.Andrej Horansky is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and holds a Master's degree in Finance and Banking from the Prague University of Economics and Business.

The Company believes that his extensive experience in corporate finance, restructuring, liquidity management, business transformation and capital structure optimization will support Photon Energy's ongoing strategic and financial initiatives.

Mr. Stanislav Zeman, who served as Chief Financial Officer from 4 September 2025 until 30 September 2026, has transitioned to the role of Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 October 2026. In this capacity, he will focus on the optimization of the Group's operational processes and efficiency initiatives. Stanislav Zeman will support a smooth transition of responsibilities to Andrej Horansky.

 


02.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2409288  02.10.2026 CET/CEST

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