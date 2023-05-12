EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Announces the Resignation of Andrej Horansky as CFO

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Personnel

Photon Energy Group Announces the Resignation of Andrej Horansky as CFO



12.05.2023 / 07:41 CET/CEST

The Groups CEO Georg Hotar will assume CFO responsibilities on an interim basis until a new Group CFO is appointed, with the recruitment process to be initiated soon.

Amsterdam 12 May 2023 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group or the Group) today announced the departure of Andrej Horansky from his position as Group CFO. The Groups CEO Georg Hotar will assume CFO responsibilities on an interim basis until a new Group CFO is appointed, with the recruitment process to be initiated soon.

We have accepted Andrej Horanskys resignation, which was submitted for personal reasons. We would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him success in his future endeavors, commented Georg Hotar and Michael Gartner, the members of Photon Energy Groups Management Board.

Georg Hotar previously held the CFO position from the Companys formation in 2008 until 2011 and has been actively involved in the Groups capital markets and project financing activities as well as financial strategy and investors relations since his appointment as CEO in 2011.

In close cooperation with our Supervisory Board, we will dedicate all efforts to recruiting a new Group CFO who will support us in executing our ambitious strategy by realising the growth potential available to us across all our business lines. Our aim is to prepare a smooth transition process for the future CFO while maintaining continuity and driving our growth strategy forward, added Georg Hotar, Photon Energy Groups CEO and interim-CFO.

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 130 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 113.1 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of over 940 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 134 MW for 2023, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW.The Groups other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germanys leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Contact

Emeline Parry

Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager

Tel. +420 702 206 574

E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com