EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Increases Green Bond to EUR 80.0 Million

Amsterdam 28 March 2023 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group, the Company or the Issuer) has announced that it has successfully increased its first 6.50% Photon Energy Green EUR Bond 2021/27 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) (the Bond) to a total amount of EUR 80.0 million. The additional nominal amount of EUR 2.5 million has been placed through a private placement to institutional investors in the UK, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.

The Bond with a nominal value of EUR 80.0 million, a maturity in 2027 and an interest rate of 6.50% p.a., paid quarterly was confirmed by imug | rating with regard to its sustainability in a Second Party Opinion and started trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 23 November 2021.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner of the bond placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Bond placement to finance or refinance, in part or in whole, new and/or existing eligible assets, as well as financial instruments that were used to finance such projects or assets, in accordance with the Green Finance Framework, enabling Photon Energy Group to make a significant contribution to an environmentally friendly future.

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 125 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 97.6 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 931 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Photon Energys soon fully owned subsidiary Lerta owns electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with 134 MW of contracted capacity for 2023. The groups second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

