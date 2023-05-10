EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Receives Renewal of Very Good Rating from ESG Rating Agency imug rating

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): ESG

Photon Energy Group Receives Renewal of Very Good Rating from ESG Rating Agency imug rating



10.05.2023 / 07:34 CET/CEST

Photon Energy Group Receives Renewal of Very Good Rating from ESG Rating Agency imug rating

imug rating has assessed the Companys sustainability performance as very good with 77 out of 100 points in the areas of sustainability management, products and services and controversies.

The rating was carried out on the basis of publicly available information, media reports, internal documents provided by the Company, a questionnaire and scientific studies.

The Company released its third sustainability report in April 2023, formally expressing its commitment to delivering sustainable outcomes.

Amsterdam 10 May 2023 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group or the Company) has received a very good sustainability rating from imug rating. An independent institution, imug rating assessed the Companys environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies and practices, and renewed its rating of very good two years after its initial evaluation in May 2021. The rating was attributed according to the following scale: weak, moderate, good, very good, excellent.

imug rating is one of the leading sustainability rating agencies in Germany and a specialist in ESG research. imug rating has been active in the fields of sustainable finance and socially responsible investment for over 25 years. Its references include major asset managers and alternative banks as well as institutional investors and NGOs.

We are proud that our ESG practices have been rated very good by imug rating. This validates our strategy, which sees sustainability as a key driver of value creation for our Company, said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. Since it is our mission to make a positive societal contribution through a strong focus on sustainability, we attach great value to this rating as a demonstration of our commitment to transparency and trustworthiness to our stakeholders.

In April 2023, Photon Energy Group released its third annual sustainability report, formally expressing the Companys commitment to delivering sustainable outcomes.

Find out more about Photon Energy Groups ESG commitments and the sustainability rating here.

About imug rating imug-rating.de

imug rating is the leading German provider for strategy and implementation of ESG investments as well as for sustainability assessments. As a partner of the financial market, corporates and the public sector, the company has stood for sustainable ESG strategies, data and reporting as well as for credible Second Party Opinions, Sustainability Ratings and expert opinions. imug rating is a recognised auditor of Green Bonds and Loans according to ICMA and LMA as well as Climate Bonds Approved Verifier. Its quality management is certified according to ISO 9001. The company is a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investments (PRI), member of the Forum Nachhaltige Geldanlagen (FNG), the Corporate Responsibility Interface Center (CRIC) and Kapitalmarkt KMU. imug rating is a wholly owned subsidiary of the European EthiFinance SAS.

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 130 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 113.1 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of over 940 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 134 MW for 2023, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW.The Groups other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germanys leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Contact

Emeline Parry

Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager

Tel. +420 702 206 574

E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com