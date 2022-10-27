EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Repays 7.75% Corporate Bond 2017/2022

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Bond

Photon Energy Group Repays 7.75% Corporate Bond 2017/2022



The original target volume of EUR 30 million was successfully increased in two taps to an outstanding amount of EUR 45.0 million.

Over 60% of the bondholders converted their bond holdings to the new Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 in two exchange offers.

The remaining outstanding amount of EUR 15.232 million was fully repaid together with the final interest payment to the bondholders on 27 October 2022.



Amsterdam 27 October 2022 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, Photon Energy Group, the 'Company') announces that it has repaid the outstanding nominal value of EUR 15.232 million of its 7.75% EUR corporate bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MFH4) at the end of the five-year term in accordance with the bond conditions. The repayment was made together with the final interest payment to the bondholders.

With a flawless track record in serving our quarterly bond coupons and our transparent and proactive communication with investors during the whole bond tenor, the final repayment of our second bond marks a crucial milestone in our capital market financing activities. We want to thank all our investors for their continued support and trust in our business at this point, said Clemens Wohlmuth, CFO of Photon Energy Group.

The bond was issued on 27 October 2017 with a 7.75% annual coupon and quarterly coupon payments in Germany, Austria and Luxemburg. The original target volume of EUR 30 million was successfully increased in two taps with all parameters unchanged, to an outstanding amount of EUR 45.0 million.

The bond, with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, has been traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 27 October 2017. It was also listed on the stock exchanges in Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich and Stuttgart.

In addition to the very strong acceptance of two exchange offers for the green bond issued by the Company in November 2021, more than 60% of the holders of the 2017/2022 bond converted their holdings to the green bond, reducing the outstanding nominal value of the 2017/2022 bond to EUR 15.232 million as of the repayment date.

The 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) was assessed with regards to its sustainability by imug | rating, by way of a Secondary Party Opinion and is the first of the Companys bonds to be rated as a green bond.

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 120 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 91.9 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 892 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for around 330 MWp worldwide. The groups second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices across Europe and in Australia.





