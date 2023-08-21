|
21.08.2023 11:29:02
EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Reports Financial and Operational Results for the First Half of 2023
|
Issuer: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Photon Energy Group Reports Financial and Operational Results for the First Half of 2023
Amsterdam 21 August 2023 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (the Group or the Company) announced unaudited financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as well as recent operational developments.
Even though the dynamic market situation marks 2023 as a very challenging year with several negative trends simultaneously impacting our financial results, we expect the growth momentum to be maintained, driven by bundling our core business activities with DSR and origination and trading services commented Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.
H1 2023 Highlights
Financial Metrics as of and for the Six Months Ended on 30 June, 2023
For the six months ended on 30 June, 2023, the Company reported consolidated revenues of EUR 40.231 million (+24.3% YoY) compared to EUR 32.367 million a year earlier, thanks to growing revenues from the capacity market, PV component trading and engineering services. Revenues from electricity generation amounted to EUR 11.344 million, down by 28.7% YoY mainly due to lower realised electricity prices) and unfavourable weather conditions.
The decline of electricity generation revenues was compensated for by an increase in revenues from other segments, which totaled EUR 28.887 million, up by 75.6% YoY. This growth was mainly attributable to the additional revenues from the capacity market (DSR) as well as origination and trading services. Growth was also recorded in other segments including PV component trading, engineering services (EPC) and Operations & Maintenance revenues.
Unaudited consolidated EBITDA dropped to EUR 2.833 million compared to EUR 10.142 million a year earlier, down by 72.1% YoY. EBIT declined from EUR 5.169 million in H1 2022 to EUR 1.469 million in the reporting period. The Companys operating profitability was negatively impacted by the lower contribution of electricity generation, deterioration of margins in PV component trading, a growing headcount (nearly doubled YoY) as well as other costs related to business development and R&D.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by interest expenses, which increased to EUR 5.472 million in H1 2023, up by 27.5% YoY, driven by increased interest costs of bank financing as a result of the refinancing of the Companys Czech and Romanian IPP (independent power producer) portfolio.
At the bottom line, the Company recorded a net loss of EUR 7.445 million as compared to a net profit of EUR 0.539 million in H1 2022.
Outlook
Based on the half-year results, the Companys management decided to revise its full-year guidance and decrease estimations of consolidated revenues for 2023 to EUR 110.0 million from EUR 150.0 million as announced earlier this year. Current 2023 revenue expectations compared to 2022 consolidated revenues of EUR 95.1 million translate into a 15.6% increase YoY.
At the same time the Companys management decided to decrease its EBITDA guidance from EUR 29.0 million as announced earlier this year to EUR 10.0 million, representing a decline by 58.9% YoY.
View the Company's financial report for the first half of 2023 here.
About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com
Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 130 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 116.3 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 134 MW for 2023, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW.The Groups other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germanys leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.
Media Contact
Martin Kysly
Investor Contact
Joanna Rzesiewska
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group meldet Finanz- und Betriebsergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Reports Financial and Operational Results for the First Half of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
18.07.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy NV: Mitteilung über Aktientransaktion (EQS Group)
|
18.07.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy NV: Notification on Transaction of Shares (EQS Group)
|
29.05.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank (EQS Group)
|
29.05.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Aktie erhält Kaufempfehlung von mBank-Analysten (EQS Group)
|
12.05.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group gibt den Rücktritt von Andrej Horansky als CFO bekannt (EQS Group)
|
12.05.23
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Announces the Resignation of Andrej Horansky as CFO (EQS Group)