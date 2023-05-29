EQS-News: Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Rating

Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank



29.05.2023 / 08:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Photon Energy Group Share Receives Buy Recommendation from mBank



Photon Energy Groups share received a Buy recommendation with a target price of PLN 18.54 (approx. EUR 4.09, CZK 97.00) per share by mBanks research house. mBank is Polands fourth largest universal banking group and a subsidiary of Germanys Commerzbank AG.

mBank analysts highlight the Companys impressive track record, vertical integration, geographical diversification and its focus on minimising equity tie-up on proprietary PV power plants. The analysts believe that Photon Energy Group is perfectly positioned to leverage the fast growing demand for energy services driven by the global shift to renewables.

mBank is the fourth research house covering the the Companys stock in addition to IPOPEMA, Wood&Co. and AlsterResearch.

Amsterdam 29 May 2023 Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (Photon Energy Group, the Group or the Company) announces that its stock has been given a Buy recommendation by mBanks research house. mBank is Polands fourth-largest universal banking group and a subsidiary of Germanys Commerzbank AG. The analysts are optimistic about the Companys growth outlook and begin their coverage with a recommendation to buy, setting a target price of PLN 18.54 (approx. EUR 4.09, CZK 97.00) for its shares.

An impressive track record, vertical integration, geographical diversification, and a focus on minimizing equity tie-up on particular projects, are Photon Energys main strengths in this respect, highlights mBank.

According to mBank, Photon Energy is perfectly positioned to leverage fast-growing demand for energy services (RES aggregation, balancing, ESCO/behind-the-meter solutions), driven by the global shift to renewables. Moreover, by acquiring Lerta in November 2022, the Company became a leading DSR aggregator in the Polish capacity market with revenue potential of up to EUR 40m in three years and potential to expand beyond Poland.

We also want to highlight the CleanTech opportunities built into Photon Energys investment profile (PFAS remediation, RayGen solar-plus-storage technology) that can open up new growth and upside avenues once proved viable, adds mBank.

mBank estimates that even with conservative assumptions as to power prices, the annual EBITDA of Photon Energy Group can grow 60% in 3 years.

In addition to mBank, Photon Energy Groups stock is covered by equity analysts of IPOPEMA, Wood&Co. and AlsterResearch.

The summary of the recommendation is available in the Investor Relations section of Photon Energy Groups website.

About Photon Energy Group photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 130 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 113.1 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of over 940 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for 380 MWp worldwide. Through its fully owned subsidiary Lerta, the Group has electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO with a contracted capacity of 134 MW for 2023, and through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) aggregates energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of nearly 300 MW.The Groups other major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, as well as XETRA, Germanys leading online trading platform. Photon Energy Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com



Investor Contact

Emeline Parry

Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager

Tel. +420 702 206 574

E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com