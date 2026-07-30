Photon Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1T9KW / ISIN: NL0010391108
|
30.07.2026 16:01:33
EQS-News: Photon Energy Invites Bondholders to Vote on Measures Enhancing Transparency and Representation During Restructuring Preparations
|
EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): Bond
Photon Energy Invites Bondholders to Vote on Measures Enhancing Transparency and Representation During Restructuring Preparations
Amsterdam, 30 July 2026 – Photon Energy N.V. (the "Company" or the “Group”) announces the publication of an Invitation to Vote addressed to holders of its EUR Green 6.5% Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4, WKN: A3KWKY). The proposed resolutions are intended to establish an appropriate framework for evaluating and preparing a potential future restructuring of the bond while safeguarding bondholders' interests and ensuring business continuity.
The Company is seeking bondholders approval for a set of preparatory measures designed to support constructive engagement with bondholders and facilitate the development of a comprehensive restructuring solution in light of the Company's current financial situation and ongoing market challenges. Importantly, bondholders are not being asked to approve a restructuring of the bond at this stage. Any future proposal affecting the economic terms of the bond, including maturity, principal or interest payments, would be presented separately and remain subject to approval by bondholders at a future meeting.
The proposed resolutions include:
In addition, the Company commits to engaging an independent business review provider to perform a comprehensive Independent Business Review (IBR). The IBR is intended to provide bondholders and other stakeholders with an independent assessment of the Company's financial position, business prospects and strategic alternatives, and to serve as the basis for the evaluation and development of any future restructuring proposal.
The Company believes these preparatory measures represent a balanced approach that enhances transparency, strengthens bondholder representation and creates the governance framework necessary to assess strategic alternatives in an orderly manner. The measures are intended to preserve value for stakeholders while ensuring that bondholders remain appropriately informed and protected throughout the process.
The voting process will be conducted as a Vote Without Meeting under the German Bond Act (SchVG). Bondholders will be able to submit their votes during the voting period commencing on 1 September 2026 at 14:00 CEST and ending on 8 September 2026 at 14:00 CEST. Detailed voting instructions and all relevant documentation have been made available to bondholders on the Company’s website in section Investor Relations/Bonds.
Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy stated:
"The resolutions put forward are intended to provide the transparency, independent oversight and flexibility required to evaluate potential restructuring solutions in a structured and collaborative manner. We believe these measures are in the best interests of both the Company and its bondholders and represent an important step towards achieving a sustainable long-term outcome."
About Photon Energy Group – photonenergy.com
Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions worldwide, supporting the transition to sustainable and low-carbon technologies. Since 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar plants with over 200 MWp capacity and currently owns 135 MWp of assets. The Group provides operations and maintenance services for more than 1.2 GWp globally. Photon Energy Group’s water division offers clean water and environmental remediation solutions, including patented PFAS removal technology. The Group is listed on the Warsaw, Prague, Frankfurt, and XETRA stock exchanges and is headquartered in Amsterdam with offices worldwide.
30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2374786 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.
|
30.07.26
|EQS-News: Change of Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
|
30.07.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Invites Bondholders to Vote on Measures Enhancing Transparency and Representation During Restructuring Preparations (EQS Group)
|
30.07.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V.: Invitation to Vote (EQS Group)
|
28.07.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V.: Invitation to Vote (EQS Group)
|
22.05.26
|Update on Coupon payment due on 23 May 2026 and Preparation of the Green Bond Restructuring (EQS Group)
|
27.04.26
|Change in Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
|
27.04.26