Photon Energy Aktie

Photon Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1T9KW / ISIN: NL0010391108

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 07:59:03

EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V. Terminates the Holders’ Vote without Meeting Announced on 30 July 2026

EQS-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Bond/Bond
Photon Energy N.V. Terminates the Holders’ Vote without Meeting Announced on 30 July 2026

01.09.2026 / 07:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company: Photon Energy N.V.

Date: 2026-09-01

Market types: Warsaw Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange regulated markets

 

Title: Photon Energy N.V. Terminates the Holders’ Vote without Meeting Announced on 30 July 2026

 

Detailed data:

The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. announces that it has terminated the holders’ vote without meeting in respect of its EUR 78.77 million 6.50% Green Bonds 2021/2027, ISIN DE000A3KWKY4, WKN: A3KWKY (the “Bonds”). The vote was initiated by the invitation to vote published on 30 July 2026 (the “Invitation to Vote”).

The termination has been effected pursuant to Section 9 of the Invitation to Vote and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the terms and conditions of the Bonds and the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz, “SchVG”). The termination takes effect on 1 September 2026.

Following publication of the Invitation to Vote, the Issuer received countermotions and requests for additional resolution items from holders of the Bonds. These submissions are available on the Issuer‘s website under Investor Relations/Bonds. Having considered the submissions received, the Issuer has concluded that the resolutions proposed in the Invitation to Vote were unlikely to receive sufficient support in their current form. The additional proposals submitted by holders also raise matters that require further analysis before any revised proposals are put to a vote.

In addition, one of the holders raised objections concerning certain procedural aspects of the Invitation to Vote and asserted that the vote without meeting may not constitute the appropriate procedure under the terms and conditions of the Bonds, which needs to be analysed further. As a precautionary measure and in order to avoid uncertainty or a potential subsequent challenge to the voting process or any resolutions adopted through it, the Issuer decided not to proceed with the Invitation to Vote in its current form.

The Issuer will now review the countermotions, additional resolution items, and any procedural matters raised by the holders. Should the Issuer determine that any adjustments to the proposed resolutions or the applicable procedure are appropriate, the Issuer will implement such adjustments before initiating any further bondholder decision-making process.

The Issuer will inform the holders of the Bonds, without undue delay, of any new meeting or voting procedure and any revised agenda taking into account the matters raised.

 

 


01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2391434  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Photon Energy N.V.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Photon Energy N.V. 0,27 -1,45% Photon Energy N.V.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:02 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
03:04 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt zurück -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Handel am Dienstag nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen