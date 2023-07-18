18.07.2023 17:54:52

EQS-News: Photon Energy NV: Notification on Transaction of Shares

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Photon Energy NV: Notification on Transaction of Shares

18.07.2023 / 17:54 CET/CEST
The management board of Photon Energy N.V. has announced that it received a notification today on transactions of shares in line with the Article 19.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

