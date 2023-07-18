EQS-News: Photon Energy NV: Notification on Transaction of Shares

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Photon Energy NV: Notification on Transaction of Shares



18.07.2023 / 17:54 CET/CEST

More details can be found

The management board of Photon Energy N.V. has announced that it received a notification today on transactions of shares in line with the Article 19.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

