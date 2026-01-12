EQS-News: PickleJar Up All Night Launches Across 82 LRN Affiliate Stations, Expanding National Reach and Revenue Opportunities

EQS-News: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Communications

PickleJar Up All Night Launches Across 82 LRN Affiliate Stations, Expanding National Reach and Revenue Opportunities



12.01.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Multi-Network Affiliate Strategy Creates Scalable Platform for Artists, Broadcasters, and Investors

HOUSTON, TX - January 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a music and entertainment software and media company, today announced that its flagship program, PickleJar Up All Night, began broadcasting across 82 Local Radio Networks (LRN) affiliate stations at midnight on January 12.

Combined with select independent station partners, the show now reaches listeners across major markets nationwide. This expansion creates new revenue streams through integrated artist promotion, fan engagement tools, and venue services while providing affiliates with turnkey overnight programming that enhances listener loyalty and local advertising opportunities.

The expansion leverages PickleJar's integrated technology platform, which combines fan data capture, secure payment processing, and content distribution. For investors, this creates multiple revenue channels including artist promotion fees, venue managed services subscriptions, and mobile app engagement. For affiliates, the partnership offers professional programming with minimal overhead, access to PickleJar's deep artist roster, and tools to drive local fan engagement and advertising revenue.

In addition to its LRN distribution, PickleJar Up All Night is currently airing on select independent radio stations, with additional affiliates - both LRN network stations and independent broadcasters - expected to join in the coming weeks. Broadcast from Nashville, the show delivers a mix of Country music, artist interviews, and interactive fan experiences designed to resonate with local audiences while spotlighting emerging talent.

With LRN's network currently serving over 850 stations nationwide, this partnership establishes a foundation for significant syndication growth. Independent broadcasters seeking quality overnight programming are invited to join a scalable platform that reduces programming costs while amplifying audience reach.

"Launching across 82 stations in just a matter of weeks demonstrates the strength of our partnership with LRN and the appetite among broadcasters for quality overnight programming," said Kristian Barowsky, president and co-founder of PickleJar Entertainment Group. "This is just the beginning - we're actively building relationships with independent stations and expect to announce additional affiliates throughout Q1."

"This launch validates the PickleJar model: premium content that serves listeners, artists, and broadcasters simultaneously," said Jeff James, chief executive officer of PickleJar Entertainment Group. "For investors, we're demonstrating that our integrated platform can scale nationally. For broadcasters considering affiliation, we're proving that PickleJar Up All Night delivers unique, award-winning programming with built-in fan engagement tools that drive ratings and local revenue."

The expansion of PickleJar Up All Night reinforces PickleJar's strategy of building scalable media platforms that create value across the entertainment ecosystem - connecting fans with artists, providing broadcasters with compelling content, and generating diversified revenue streams for shareholders.

Broadcasters interested in affiliating with PickleJar Up All Night:

Visit www.picklejarupallnight.com/affiliates or contact affiliates@picklejar.com

For investor inquiries, contact investors@picklejar.com or visit otcmarkets.com/stock/PKLE

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE)

PickleJar is a music and entertainment technology company that connects fans, artists, venues, and broadcasters through an integrated platform. The company's products include PickleJar Up All Night (nationally syndicated radio), FanVivo (fan engagement and marketing automation), Venue Managed Services (ticketing and venue technology), and the PickleJar Live mobile app. By combining content, technology, and data, PickleJar creates multiple revenue streams while helping artists build audiences and venues fill seats. For more information, visit www.picklejar.com.

Follow PickleJar on our social channels: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

ABOUT LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS

Local Radio Networks (LRN) is a leading provider of 24/7 radio programming and technology services, delivering high-quality music formats and network content to over 850 stations across the United States. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Indiana, LRN was built by broadcasters for broadcasting, combining proprietary software and technology that seamlessly integrates with all major automation manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit www.localradionetworks.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing in the music and entertainment industry, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future.

PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or planned. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of added information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (PKLE), please refer to PickleJar's recent OTC Markets filings, which are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PKLE/overview.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc.