18.10.2023 07:00:05
EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG announces change of ticker symbol
EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate News
PIERER Mobility AG announces change of ticker symbol
The shares of PIERER Mobility AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) in the International Reporting Standard (primary listing). In addition, the shares of PIERER Mobility AG are listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) (segment: prime market) of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The shares of PIERER Mobility AG continue to be traded under the ISIN AT0000KTMI02 (Swiss valor number: 41860974).
About the group
PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles and FELT Bicycles complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars.
For further information
Investor Relations
Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Schweiz): 41860974
Ticker Symbol: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
18.10.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
