WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

13.01.2026 10:09:53

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Restructure of Company
PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed

13.01.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corporate News          

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Change of company name to Bajaj Mobility AG completed

Wels, January 13, 2026. As of today, January 13, 2026, the change of the company name to Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) and the relocation of the registered office, as resolved at the extraordinary general meeting on November 19, 2025, have been entered in the commercial register. The company's headquarters are now located in Mattighofen at the following address:

 

Bajaj Mobility AG

Stallhofnerstraße 3

5230 Mattighofen

Austria

 

The new logo of Bajaj Mobility AG is attached to this announcement.

Bajaj Mobility AG Logo copyright Bajaj Mobility AG

Bajaj Mobility AG Logo copyright Bajaj Mobility AG

 

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the holding company of KTM Group, one of Europe's leading motorcycle manufacturers. With its brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, KTM AG is one of Europe's premium motorcycle manufacturers. In addition to motorcycles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) and vehicles with innovative electric drives.

 

For further information

Investor Relations

Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep

Tel: +43 664 2896931

E-Mail: ir@pierermobility.com (ir@bmag.com in the future)

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com (https://www.bajajmobility.com in the future)

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: PKTM (BMAG in future); Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI


13.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2259158

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of News EQS News Service

2259158  13.01.2026 CET/CEST

