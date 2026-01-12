EQS-News: PIERER MOBILITY AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): KTM AG expands Executive Board

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

PIERER MOBILITY AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): KTM AG expands Executive Board

Wels, January 12, 2026.

The Supervisory Board of KTM AG has decided to expand the company’s Executive Board by introducing the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) as of 01 April 2026. Stephan Reiff will assume this role.

In his new role, Stephan Reiff will be responsible for Sales, Marketing, Brand Strategy, Dealer Network and Aftersales. With more than 25 years of international experience in the industrial and automotive sectors, Stephan Reiff is recognized as an expert in global sales, marketing, and brand strategy. Since 2022, he has served as Vice President Customer, Brand & Sales at BMW Motorrad, overseeing worldwide sales, marketing, and aftersales. In 2022, BWM Motorrad achieved revenues of over €3 billion under his leadership.

Prior to this, Reiff held several key positions within the BMW Group, including Vice President Product Strategy; Vice President Aftersales at BMW North America; and Vice President Parts Logistic Services with global responsibility for the logistics network. He began his career as a Logistics Engineer at Honeywell, followed by consulting projects at A.T. Kearney. Reiff holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from RPTU Kaiserslautern and brings extensive experience in developing electrified product portfolios, building global teams, and managing international dealer networks.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG:

“With Stephan Reiff, we are gaining an exceptionally experienced and strategically strong leader for Sales and Marketing. His international expertise, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record in the premium motorcycle segment will significantly strengthen our position. By appointing Stephan Reiff, KTM AG is consistently pursuing its strategic realignment – with a clear focus on stability, international competitiveness, and sustainable growth.”

About KTM AG

KTM AG, a company of PIERER Mobility AG (soon to be Bajaj Mobility AG), is a leading European manufacturer of motorcycles. With its brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, it ranks among Europe's premium motorcycle manufacturers. In addition to motorcycles with combustion engines, the company’s product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) and vehicles with innovative electric drives.





