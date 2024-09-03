|
03.09.2024 08:55:50
EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG welcomes Gottfried Neumeister as Co-CEO
|
EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press release
Wels, September 3, 2024
PIERER Mobility AG welcomes Gottfried Neumeister as Co-CEO
Gottfried Neumeister took over the role of Co-CEO at PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG on September 1, 2024.
"I am delighted to welcome Gottfried Neumeister, an experienced and highly successful top manager. He will provide fresh impetus and increasingly take responsibility for tasks from my portfolio," comments Stefan Pierer, CEO of PIERER Mobility.
"I am delighted to be taking a piece of Austria out into the world with over 6,000 great people. The team at PIERER Mobility AG has proven over the years that it is one of the best in the world through innovation and performance. When I think of PIERER Mobility/KTM, attributes such as emotion, passion and performance come to mind, coupled with the will not to stand still, but to constantly strive for improvement and perfection. This makes me all the more happy to be part of this community," says Gottfried Neumeister.
About PIERER Mobility AG
PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of KTM AG, a leading European motorcycle manufacturer. With a focus on the premium segment, the company unites the brands KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and MV Agusta under one roof. The premium brand range also includes the high-performance components of the WP brand and the special KTM X-BOW high-performance sports cars. E-bicycles from Husqvarna and GASGAS as well as bicycles from the Felt brand round off PIERER Mobility's range of two-wheelers.
For further information:
PIERER Mobility AG
Elisabeth Gritzner
Edisonstrasse 1
A-4600 Wels
E-mail: media@pierermobility.com
Phone: +43 7742 6000 0
03.09.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1980095
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1980095 03.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten
|
03.09.24
|SPI-Papier Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries) von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG welcomes Gottfried Neumeister as Co-CEO (EQS Group)
|
03.09.24
|EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG begrüßt Gottfried Neumeister als Co-CEO (EQS Group)
|
30.08.24
|Gewinne in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.24
|EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.08.24
|EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.08.24
|EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.08.24
|EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)
|26,80
|-2,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vor Handelsstart im Minus -- DAX dürfte mit herben Abschlägen eröffnen -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer - Nikkei bricht ein
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsstart am Mittwoch Verluste verbuchen. An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.