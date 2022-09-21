Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 07:00:05

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility: KTM takes over distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in North America

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Agreement
PIERER Mobility: KTM takes over distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in North America

21.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Corporate News 

Wels, September 21, 2022

 

PIERER Mobility: KTM takes over distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in North America

 

Cooperation agreement with MV Agusta signed

KTM AG, a 100% subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, has concluded a cooperation agreement with the Italian-based motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta. Under this agreement, KTM will take over the distribution, the promotion and customer service of the MV Agusta range of motorcycles for the markets U.S., Canada and Mexico through select KTM AG dealers as well as existing and new MV Agusta stores.

 

Expansion of the range of premium motorcycles

KTM brings to this partnership a strong market presence in North America, where it expects to exceed 100,000 units sold in 2022 with the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS motorcycle brands. The takeover of the distribution of the MV Agusta brand complements this extensive range of premium motorcycles of the PIERER Mobility Group and provides MV Agusta with a competitive access to the North American market.

 

MV Agusta is a historic European motorcycle manufacturer with rich tradition, its brand being a symbol of Italys design and engineering excellence. The agreement is part of MV Agustas strategic plan, which envisions a significant growth in the coming years.

 

About the Group

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europes leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars. In the 2021 financial year, PIERER Mobility AG achieved record sales of 2.1 billion and EBIT of 193.5 million, while employing more than 5,000 people.

 

Legal Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN /INVITATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

 

Contact Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér, Tel.: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.comWebsite: www.pierermobility.com


21.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1446695

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News EQS News Service

1446695  21.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446695&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries) 62,30 3,15% Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen