EQS-News: PIERER Mobility: KTM takes over distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in North America

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Agreement

PIERER Mobility: KTM takes over distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in North America



21.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Wels, September 21, 2022

PIERER Mobility: KTM takes over distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in North America

Cooperation agreement with MV Agusta signed

KTM AG, a 100% subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, has concluded a cooperation agreement with the Italian-based motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta. Under this agreement, KTM will take over the distribution, the promotion and customer service of the MV Agusta range of motorcycles for the markets U.S., Canada and Mexico through select KTM AG dealers as well as existing and new MV Agusta stores.

Expansion of the range of premium motorcycles

KTM brings to this partnership a strong market presence in North America, where it expects to exceed 100,000 units sold in 2022 with the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS motorcycle brands. The takeover of the distribution of the MV Agusta brand complements this extensive range of premium motorcycles of the PIERER Mobility Group and provides MV Agusta with a competitive access to the North American market.

MV Agusta is a historic European motorcycle manufacturer with rich tradition, its brand being a symbol of Italys design and engineering excellence. The agreement is part of MV Agustas strategic plan, which envisions a significant growth in the coming years.

About the Group

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europes leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars. In the 2021 financial year, PIERER Mobility AG achieved record sales of 2.1 billion and EBIT of 193.5 million, while employing more than 5,000 people.

Legal Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN /INVITATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Contact Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér, Tel.: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 70