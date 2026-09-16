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WKN DE: A0LR93 / ISIN: DE000A0LR936

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16.09.2026 12:09:43

EQS-News: Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)

EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)

16.09.2026 / 12:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Feldkirchen bei München, 16 September 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The Administrative Board of STEICO SE has today appointed Mr Piotr Dziergas as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment is for a term of three years.

Mr Dziergas (born 1976) holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics and has many years’ management experience in various companies within the wood-processing industry. Since 2024, he has been plant manager of STEICO’s largest plant at the Czarnków site (Poland). Under his leadership, significant improvements in production efficiency have already been achieved.

Mr Dziergas succeeds Mr Thorsten Leicht, who was appointed CEO of STEICO SE in August.

With Mr Dziergas, an experienced manager who is already familiar with all aspects of the company, is taking over the Production Resort. The Administrative Board is confident that his expertise will make a significant contribution to further improvements in production efficiency and wishes him every success in his new role.

 

Contakt
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 


16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299007UCGLCBLO3OE49
EQS News ID: 2400254

 
End of News EQS News Service

2400254  16.09.2026 CET/CEST

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