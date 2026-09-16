EQS-News: Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)

EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)



16.09.2026 / 12:09 CET/CEST

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Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Feldkirchen bei München, 16 September 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The Administrative Board of STEICO SE has today appointed Mr Piotr Dziergas as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment is for a term of three years.

Mr Dziergas (born 1976) holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics and has many years’ management experience in various companies within the wood-processing industry. Since 2024, he has been plant manager of STEICO’s largest plant at the Czarnków site (Poland). Under his leadership, significant improvements in production efficiency have already been achieved.

Mr Dziergas succeeds Mr Thorsten Leicht, who was appointed CEO of STEICO SE in August.

With Mr Dziergas, an experienced manager who is already familiar with all aspects of the company, is taking over the Production Resort. The Administrative Board is confident that his expertise will make a significant contribution to further improvements in production efficiency and wishes him every success in his new role.

Contakt

Andreas Schulze

STEICO SE

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com