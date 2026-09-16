STEICO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR93 / ISIN: DE000A0LR936
|
16.09.2026 12:09:43
EQS-News: Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)
|
EQS-News: STEICO SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Piotr Dziergas appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Feldkirchen bei München, 16 September 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The Administrative Board of STEICO SE has today appointed Mr Piotr Dziergas as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment is for a term of three years.
Mr Dziergas (born 1976) holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics and has many years’ management experience in various companies within the wood-processing industry. Since 2024, he has been plant manager of STEICO’s largest plant at the Czarnków site (Poland). Under his leadership, significant improvements in production efficiency have already been achieved.
Mr Dziergas succeeds Mr Thorsten Leicht, who was appointed CEO of STEICO SE in August.
With Mr Dziergas, an experienced manager who is already familiar with all aspects of the company, is taking over the Production Resort. The Administrative Board is confident that his expertise will make a significant contribution to further improvements in production efficiency and wishes him every success in his new role.
Contakt
16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299007UCGLCBLO3OE49
|EQS News ID:
|2400254
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2400254 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STEICO SE
Analysen zu STEICO SE
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STEICO SE
|18,44
|-1,07%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten aufwärts. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.