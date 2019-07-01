EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon publishes its 2018 Annual Report

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Annual Results

PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon publishes its 2018 Annual Report



01.07.2019 / 10:00 MSK

MegaFon publishes its 2018 Annual Report



Moscow, Russian Federation (1 July 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), has published its Annual Report for 2018 today, which includes the audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.



The document contains a comprehensive management report and other information related to the Company's performance in 2018. The Report is available for download on the Company's website at: http://corp.megafon.com/investors/reports_and_results/annual_reports/





For More Information:

PJSC MegaFon



Media: Artem Lebedev Tel: + 7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru



Investors: Tel: +7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ru

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru .

