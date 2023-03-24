EQS-News: Plan Optik AG: Preliminary figures for 2022 - Upper end of forecast reached

EQS-News: Plan Optik AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Plan Optik AG: Preliminary figures for 2022 - Upper end of forecast reached



24.03.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Preliminary figures for 2022 - Upper end of forecast reached

Sales growth of more than 20% to around EUR 11.5 million (2021: EUR 9.5 million)

Operating result almost doubled to EUR 2.1 million (2021: EUR 1.1 million)

2023 off to a very good start, high order intake in January and February

Joining the energy efficiency and climate protection network

Elsoff, 24.03.2023 - Plan Optik AG (ISIN DE000A0HGQS8) publishes today the preliminary figures for the financial year 2022. Despite overall economic uncertainty and above-average sick leave, growth and profitability could be expanded once again in the past year. At EUR 11.5 million (2021: EUR 9.5 million), Group sales were in the double-digit million range for the first time, and thus at the upper end of the sales range raised to EUR 10.5 million to EUR 11.5 million at the end of November 2022. On the earnings side, preliminary figures show a near doubling of EBIT to EUR 2.1 million (2021: EUR 1.1 million). The recently announced EBIT margin of 12-16% is even expected to be exceeded at approx. 18%. The delivery of high-margin orders from the subsidiary MMT GmbH in the year-end business was decisive for this.

The growth achieved in the financial year 2022 was driven in particular by sustained demand from the microfluidics sector. In addition to MMT GmbH, the second subsidiary operating here, Little Things Factory GmbH, also recorded sales and earnings growth. In addition, the MEMS industry also picked up speed again in 2022 and Plan Optik AG benefited from the fact that the trend towards energy efficiency is accompanied by increasing demand for high-tech products. The increased profitability is based on improved processes, the optimization of the product portfolio and the expansion of the site in Hungary. As the shift in sales progresses, the earnings contribution of the subsidiary POH Kft. increases disproportionately. The already good liquidity position is further strengthened by the successful financial year.

The first months of the current year confirm the continuing positive development. Order intake in January and February was unusually high and is broadly distributed across the two segments and the various sectors. Despite the improvement in the business climate across all sectors and the slight easing of material availability and supply chain problems, overall economic uncertainty remains relatively high. Provided that the economic downturn is only temporary and does not turn into a prolonged recession, the Executive Board is nevertheless confident that Plan Optik will in principle be able to continue the growth course of the past years in 2023. The key to this is the successful development activity. The strategic focus is currently on laser processing, the area of interposers for 3D packaging (advanced packaging) and the pharmaceutical industry.

In addition, sustainability aspects will play an even greater role in the future. As early as 2022, Plan Optik AG had started with a comprehensive stocktaking including the identification of the right benchmarks. With the accession to the nationwide "Initiative Energy Efficiency and Climate Protection Networks" completed at the end of last year, these efforts are now being intensified. Under the leadership of the Koblenz Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Plan Optik AG is working together with around 40 other companies in the region on a three-year program with binding savings targets. The regular exchange of experience reports is intended to accelerate the implementation of targeted energy efficiency and CO2 savings measures and increase their cost-effectiveness.

Plan Optik AG will publish the detailed annual report for 2022 with the audited figures and a forecast for the current financial year at the end of April.