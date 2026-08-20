EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Half-Yearly Financial Report as of June 30, 2026

EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

PLANOPTIK AG: Half-Yearly Financial Report as of June 30, 2026



20.08.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PLANOPTIK AG: Half-Yearly Financial Report as of June 30, 2026

The half-yearly financial report of PLANOPTIK AG is available for download at:



https://www.planoptik.com/de/investor_relations/

PLANOPTIK AG increased its consolidated turnover for the first half of 2026 to EUR 6,240 thousand in accordance with IFRS. In the first half of 2025, turnover stood at EUR 5,903 thousand.



For the full year 2026, consolidated turnover growth of more than EUR 1 million compared with the previous year is still expected. This is because key customers of PLANOPTIK AG have completed their stock reduction and increased their call-offs. In the 2025 financial year, consolidated turnover stood at EUR 11,274 thousand.



PLANOPTIK AG is currently preparing for the wafer-based series production of components with several new customers. Subject to a successful ramp-up of series production, PLANOPTIK AG expects these new customer relationships to have a significant impact on Group turnover in the coming years. Whilst these new customers are likely to have only a moderate impact on growth in the current financial year, the expected ramp-up of series production from 2027 onwards is anticipated to result in a further significant increase in Group turnover.



In the first half of 2026, the Group’s EBITDA under IFRS stood at EUR 980 thousand (previous year: EUR 900 thousand), EBIT at EUR 228 thousand (previous year: EUR 185 thousand), EBT at EUR 116 thousand (previous year: EUR 130 thousand) and the Group’s profit for the period at EUR 100 thousand (previous year: EUR -40 thousand). The expansion of production capacity and the workforce, as well as the intensification of sales and marketing activities, influenced the results in the first half of 2026. This was compounded by general cost increases.



For the current full year 2026, PLANOPTIK AG expects a significant increase in EBT compared with the previous year – in which consolidated EBT stood at EUR -15 thousand – despite the Group’s expansionary course. However, the growth strategy will continue to weigh on earnings. PLANOPTIK AG is currently making major efforts to expand its production capacities – such as the ongoing construction of two new cleanrooms in Germany and Hungary – and to increase its market presence.

Contact:

Stefan Thoma

Head of Business Development

PLANOPTIK AG

Ueber der Bitz 3

D-56479 Elsoff



Telephone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52

investor.relations@planoptik.com

About PLANOPTIK



PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards in the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use PLANOPTIK wafers and microstructured components in their products. These are used in state-of-the-art sensors, in ever-smaller microelectronics, and to open up new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.



We work with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customised solutions for high production volumes.

The half-yearly financial report of PLANOPTIK AG is available for download at:PLANOPTIK AG increased its consolidated turnover for the first half of 2026 to EUR 6,240 thousand in accordance with IFRS. In the first half of 2025, turnover stood at EUR 5,903 thousand.For the full year 2026, consolidated turnover growth of more than EUR 1 million compared with the previous year is still expected. This is because key customers of PLANOPTIK AG have completed their stock reduction and increased their call-offs. In the 2025 financial year, consolidated turnover stood at EUR 11,274 thousand.PLANOPTIK AG is currently preparing for the wafer-based series production of components with several new customers. Subject to a successful ramp-up of series production, PLANOPTIK AG expects these new customer relationships to have a significant impact on Group turnover in the coming years. Whilst these new customers are likely to have only a moderate impact on growth in the current financial year, the expected ramp-up of series production from 2027 onwards is anticipated to result in a further significant increase in Group turnover.In the first half of 2026, the Group’s EBITDA under IFRS stood at EUR 980 thousand (previous year: EUR 900 thousand), EBIT at EUR 228 thousand (previous year: EUR 185 thousand), EBT at EUR 116 thousand (previous year: EUR 130 thousand) and the Group’s profit for the period at EUR 100 thousand (previous year: EUR -40 thousand). The expansion of production capacity and the workforce, as well as the intensification of sales and marketing activities, influenced the results in the first half of 2026. This was compounded by general cost increases.For the current full year 2026, PLANOPTIK AG expects a significant increase in EBT compared with the previous year – in which consolidated EBT stood at EUR -15 thousand – despite the Group’s expansionary course. However, the growth strategy will continue to weigh on earnings. PLANOPTIK AG is currently making major efforts to expand its production capacities – such as the ongoing construction of two new cleanrooms in Germany and Hungary – and to increase its market presence.Contact:Stefan ThomaHead of Business DevelopmentPLANOPTIK AGUeber der Bitz 3D-56479 ElsoffTelephone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52About PLANOPTIKPLANOPTIK AG sets global standards in the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use PLANOPTIK wafers and microstructured components in their products. These are used in state-of-the-art sensors, in ever-smaller microelectronics, and to open up new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.We work with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customised solutions for high production volumes.

20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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