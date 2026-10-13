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WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

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13.10.2026 18:20:13

EQS-News: PNE AG adjusts guidance for 2026

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast
PNE AG adjusts guidance for 2026

13.10.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE AG adjusts guidance for 2026

  • Project delays impact earnings
  • Operational performance remains very strong

Cuxhaven, 13 October 2026 – PNE AG is lowering its guidance for EBITDA for the 2026 financial year to between EUR 60 million and EUR 75 million and its guidance for normalised EBITDA for the 2026 financial year to between EUR 65 million and EUR 80 million. This is primarily due to the anticipated postponement of certain projects into the coming year. Transaction processes are taking longer than originally expected, while some permitting procedures have been delayed. The delayed projects are expected to be realised in 2027. In addition, the Company has decided to retain certain operational wind farms that had originally been intended for sale within its own generation portfolio

At the same time, PNE AG emphasises that its operational business continues to perform very successfully in 2026. To date, the PNE Group has sold a total of eleven projects with a combined nominal capacity of approximately 361 MW in its core markets of Germany, Poland and France.

Significant progress has also been made in further expanding the project pipeline. So far this year, the PNE Group has received permits for ten wind energy projects in Germany with a combined nominal capacity of approximately 374 MW. In addition, permits have been obtained in the international markets for three wind farms with a combined nominal capacity of approximately 290 MW and 13 photovoltaic power plants with a combined nominal capacity of approximately 335 MWp. As a result, the PNE Group has advanced additional projects into the next stage of development and laid the foundation for future growth.

“Despite the strong operational performance achieved so far in 2026, the timing effects resulting from project postponements will not be fully reflected in our earnings,” said Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. “Nevertheless, the project sales completed and the permits obtained underline the high quality of our project pipeline and the strength of our business model.” PNE AG therefore continues to expect one of the best results of recent years.

“There is no alternative to renewable energy. Electrification, digitalisation, rising energy demand from data centres, climate protection targets and government expansion plans will continue to drive demand over the long term. Despite the currently challenging market environment, the structural growth drivers remain intact. We are well positioned to benefit from this development,” added Heiko Wuttke.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.


Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3, DE000A460J75
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW, A460J7
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
EQS News ID: 2415208

 
End of News EQS News Service

2415208  13.10.2026 CET/CEST

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