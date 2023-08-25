25.08.2023 13:11:33

EQS-News: PNE AG appoints Harald Wilbert as new CFO

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PNE AG appoints Harald Wilbert as new CFO

25.08.2023 / 13:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 PNE AG appoints Harald Wilbert as new CFO 

  • New member of the Board of Directors as early as 15 October 2023
  • Start as new Chief Financial Officer on 1 April 2024

Cuxhaven, 25 August 2023 - Harald Wilbert is the new Chief Financial Officer of PNE AG. The Supervisory Board of PNE AG has announced that his contract will run till 31 March 2028. Initially, from 15 October 2023, Harald Wilbert will be a member of the Board of Directors without a special portfolio, so that he will have the opportunity to get to know the company. During this period, the Board of Directors will consist of three members. From 1 April 2024, he will be the new Chief Financial Officer, taking over the responsibilities of Jörg Klowat, who will leave PNE AG at his own request.

"We are happy that we have found such a profound expert of the industry as Harald Wilbert. He can contribute all that is needed for him to perform the tasks of a CFO perfectly and will further advance PNE as a clean energy solutions provider", explains Per Hornung Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG.

Markus Lesser, who has just renewed his contract for a further 4 years, comments: "I am looking forward to our work together as a team of 3 until the end of March 2024 and then afterwards to successfully leading the company's fortunes together with Harald Wilbert."

Harald Wilbert (year of birth1967) is very familiar with the energy industry and the renewable energy sector. Most recently, he was a member of the Board of BayWa r.e. AG as well as its CFO. His responsibilities included finance, HR, risk management and the Operative Business Entity Bioenergy.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 4721 / 718 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

25.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1712021

 
End of News EQS News Service

1712021  25.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712021&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen

12.05.23 PNE Buy Warburg Research
23.11.22 PNE Buy Warburg Research
11.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank
11.08.22 PNE Hold Warburg Research
03.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PNE AG 12,44 0,16% PNE AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen