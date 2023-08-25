EQS-News: PNE AG appoints Harald Wilbert as new CFO

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PNE AG appoints Harald Wilbert as new CFO



25.08.2023 / 13:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

PNE AG appoints Harald Wilbert as new CFO

New member of the Board of Directors as early as 15 October 2023

Start as new Chief Financial Officer on 1 April 2024

Cuxhaven, 25 August 2023 - Harald Wilbert is the new Chief Financial Officer of PNE AG. The Supervisory Board of PNE AG has announced that his contract will run till 31 March 2028. Initially, from 15 October 2023, Harald Wilbert will be a member of the Board of Directors without a special portfolio, so that he will have the opportunity to get to know the company. During this period, the Board of Directors will consist of three members. From 1 April 2024, he will be the new Chief Financial Officer, taking over the responsibilities of Jörg Klowat, who will leave PNE AG at his own request.

"We are happy that we have found such a profound expert of the industry as Harald Wilbert. He can contribute all that is needed for him to perform the tasks of a CFO perfectly and will further advance PNE as a clean energy solutions provider", explains Per Hornung Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG.

Markus Lesser, who has just renewed his contract for a further 4 years, comments: "I am looking forward to our work together as a team of 3 until the end of March 2024 and then afterwards to successfully leading the company's fortunes together with Harald Wilbert."

Harald Wilbert (year of birth1967) is very familiar with the energy industry and the renewable energy sector. Most recently, he was a member of the Board of BayWa r.e. AG as well as its CFO. His responsibilities included finance, HR, risk management and the Operative Business Entity Bioenergy.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 4721 / 718 - 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com