EQS-News: PNE AG closes the 2025 financial year with successful operational performance and focuses on core markets and profitability

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

PNE AG closes the 2025 financial year with successful operational performance and focuses on core markets and profitability



26.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate news

PNE AG closes the 2025 financial year with successful operational performance and focuses on core markets and profitability

Best total operating revenue in the Company’s history

EBITDA before special effects at EUR 87.0 million

Transformation and efficiency programme launched

Normalised EBITDA of between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million expected for 2026

Cuxhaven, 26 March 2026 – PNE AG successfully completed the 2025 financial year from an operational perspective and, despite a challenging market environment, confirmed its profitability in its core business. Total operating revenue grew to EUR 376.4 million (previous year: EUR 342.6 million), thereby reaching the highest level in the Company’s history.

EBITDA adjusted to reflect special effects (“normalised EBITDA”) reached EUR 87.0 million and thereby lies within the original guidance range of between EUR 70 million and EUR 110 million. At EUR 55.3 million (previous year: EUR 69.0 million), EBITDA stands within the range of the guidance adjusted in January 2026 of between EUR 45 million and EUR 60 million. In the 2025 financial year, the Company achieved operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 34.4 million). In addition to an impairment of the project pipeline, exceptionally low wind levels in 2025 also had a negative impact on earnings. PNE has today published its report for the 2025 financial year.

“Given a still challenging market environment, we are satisfied with the results of the 2025 financial year,” comments Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. “This is evidenced, among other things, by numerous project and project rights sales. In our 30th anniversary year, we completed sales with a total output of 428 MW, both in Germany and internationally. Our own generation portfolio also expanded to 497 MW. In addition, we received permits for 29 wind energy and photovoltaic projects with total output of around 1,082 MW – a promising basis for further success.“

Development and further progress in project development

At the end of 2025, the PNE Group carried out a streamlining of its project pipeline, which led to the recognition of a corresponding impairment. The reason for this streamlining was significantly changed market conditions, particularly in the international markets of Canada, Spain and Romania. PNE removed projects with a low probability of realisation and low profitability from the pipeline.

Following the streamlining, the wind energy onshore pipeline comprises projects with total output of 14.6 GW (previous year: 16.0 GW), and the photovoltaic pipeline comprises projects with total output of 7.2 GWp (previous year: 9.5 GWp). As a consequence, the pipeline now carries significantly lower risk than before the streamlining. The onshore pipeline is complemented by 2.0 GW of wind energy offshore in Vietnam, the feasibility of which will be reviewed in the first quarter of 2026. The overall project pipeline thereby now amounts to around 23.8 GW (previous year 27.9 GW). This includes projects in early exploration phases.

Further significant growth in the Group’s own generation portfolio

Following the completion and acquisition of further wind farms, the nominal output of the Group’s own operations increased from 429 MW to 497 MW. By expanding its own generation portfolio, PNE is implementing its strategic objective of maintaining a balanced mix between the sale of projects and the expansion of its own generation portfolio. In line with this strategy, the Group’s own generation portfolio may also be reduced temporarily. In the longer term, however, PNE continues to aim to expand its own generation portfolio.

Services: growth in volume and market entry into BESS

The services segment grew again in 2025 across the entire service portfolio. Further orders received from third-party customers, both in the core market of Germany and internationally, once again strengthened independence in the area of operations management through projects developed by PNE. As a consequence, the operations management portfolio grew by 250 MW. In addition, at the end of the year the first operations management contract was signed for a German battery energy storage system park (BESS park) project with output of more than 100 MW, marking a successful entry into this future-oriented market.

Overall, the nominal output of the wind farms managed by the PNE Group rose to more than 3.1 GW. Almost 1,000 plants are now in operational management.

Dividend proposed

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board propose that, for the 2025 financial year, a dividend of EUR 0.04 per dividend-entitled share be paid out of the retained earnings of PNE AG amounting to EUR 151,043,635.97. The remaining retained earnings are to be carried forward to the following year.

Cost and efficiency programme launched

The market environment in the renewable energy sector is changing rapidly at present. Interest rates have risen sharply and electricity prices have fallen significantly. In addition, the costs of machines and materials have increased. Political framework conditions are no longer as consistent as in the past.

“To ensure our competitiveness including under the current challenging conditions, we launched a cost and efficiency programme in 2025 under the name “Focus & Deliver”, with two objectives. Firstly, it is intended to optimise the internal organisation by making structures and processes more efficient. Secondly, it is designed to strengthen economic performance, profitability and liquidity. This also includes personnel measures, which we have already implemented,” adds Heiko Wuttke.

Focus on core competencies and core markets

“We are creating a lean, flexible and agile PNE that focuses on its core competencies. A key lever in this process is focusing on core markets that align with our business model and offer attractive profitability,” notes Heiko Wuttke. “PNE has exited, or will exit, markets that do not meet return expectations.”

Normalised EBITDA to become key performance indicator for PNE AG

From the 2026 financial year onwards, normalised EBITDA will serve as the new key financial metric for the guidance of PNE AG. It is adjusted for one-off, non-operating effects on earnings that are not attributable to the ordinary (operating) business activities of the PNE Group (special effects). This makes operating performance transparently visible and improves comparability and trend analysis over time.

Confident outlook for 2026

With its Focus & Deliver programme, PNE considers itself very well positioned to meet the challenges ahead. As in the past 30 years, the Company not only embraces market challenges but also views them as a source of motivation.

For this reason, as part of its guidance for the Group for the 2026 financial year, PNE anticipates EBITDA of between EUR 90 million and EUR 120 million as well as growth in normalised EBITDA to between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million.

The report of PNE AG for the 2025 financial year is available here:

https://www.pnegroup.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Finanzberichte_ENG/2025/PNE_Geschaeftsbericht_2025_Englisch_gesch.pdf

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com