EQS-News: PNE AG: Expansion of own generation portfolio reaches a new record

PNE AG: Expansion of own generation portfolio reaches a new record



12.04.2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Corporate News

PNE AG: Expansion of own generation portfolio reaches a new record

Wind power projects with approx. 207 megawatts currently under construction or in the construction preparation phase

First project in France for PNE's own portfolio successfully passed the tendering process

Additional 67 megawatts of wind power projects approved in Germany

Cuxhaven, April 12, 2023 PNE AG is significantly expanding its capacity to generate electricity with its own wind farms. Wind farms with a nominal capacity of 207 megawatts (MW) are currently under construction, or have successfully passed the tendering process and are in the construction preparation phase. These include "Saint-Aubin-du-Plain" (output of 12 MW) in France, which is the first project outside Germany. In addition, PNE received approval for three wind power projects in Germany with a total of 67 MW in the first quarter. They are earmarked for the next tender.

"For the just over 200 MW of wind energy projects alone, which we now have under construction or for which we will start construction in the coming months, we will exceed investments of half a billion euro", says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "Never before have we had so many projects earmarked for our own generation portfolio at the same time in this phase of project development. This is a record both in terms of the nominal capacity of the wind farms and the amount of the investment."

PNE's corporate strategy provides for the continuous expansion of its own generation portfolio of wind farms and solar plants to 1,500 MW/MWp by 2027. This expansion will take place in Germany, France, Poland, Italy and Spain.

"As an intermediate step, we plan to have 500 MW of wind power capacity in operation or under construction by the end of this year," comments Markus Lesser. "We are very satisfied with the status of the current plans and the successful tenders. Thus, we are well on the way to achieving our goal of becoming a significant independent power producer. The investments of the past years will then pay off and become visible in the results."

The wind farms approved in the first quarter are "Heidmoor" with 36 MW, "Bebensee I" with 18.6 MW and "Bebensee II" with 12.4 MW. They are all located in Schleswig-Holstein and are now being prepared for the next tender in May.

PNE AG's own generation portfolio currently consists of 23 wind farms with a total output of 320.5 MW. They generated approx. 509 gigawatt hours of clean electricity in 2022. In purely arithmetical terms, this is enough energy to supply around 138,000 three-person households and reduce CO 2 emissions into the environment by approx. 345,000 tonnes.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions.

