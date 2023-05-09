|
09.05.2023 16:39:35
EQS-News: PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
|
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
Cuxhaven, May 9, 2023 After the general meeting of shareholders of PNE AG had been held as a virtual meeting in the last three years due to the Corona pandemic, it took place again as an event with personal attendance in Cuxhaven on May 9.
The shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of euro 0.04 and a special dividend of also euro 0.04 per eligible share.
The shareholders clearly consented to the proposed resolution to give formal approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management Markus Lesser (CEO) and Jörg Klowat (CFO). In addition, the shareholders decided with a clear majority to give formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board. There were no elections to the Supervisory Board in 2023.
The shareholders approved several amendments to the Articles of Association, including the amendment to be able to hold general meetings of shareholders as a purely virtual event in the future.
The necessary 75% majority was not reached for the proposal to create new Authorised Capital.
Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected by a large majority as the auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements.
The general meeting of shareholders also approved by a large majority the remuneration report and the remuneration system.
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions.Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
09.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1628377
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1628377 09.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09.05.23
|EQS-News: PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend (EQS Group)
|
09.05.23
|EQS-News: PNE AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende (EQS Group)
|
09.05.23
|ROUNDUP: Niedrigere Strompreise drücken Ergebnis bei PNE - Ausbau plangemäß (dpa-AFX)
|
09.05.23
|KORREKTUR: Niedrigere Strompreise drücken Ergebnis bei PNE - Ausbau plangemäß (dpa-AFX)
|
09.05.23
|EQS-News: PNE AG legt im ersten Quartal Grundstein für erfolgreiches Jahr (EQS Group)
|
09.05.23
|EQS-News: PNE AG lays the foundation for a successful year in the first quarter (EQS Group)
|
07.05.23
|EQS-AFR: PNE AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
07.05.23
|EQS-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PNE AG
|13,98
|-1,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.