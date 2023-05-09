EQS-News: PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 16:39:35

09.05.2023 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Dividend and special dividend of euro 0.08 in total approved
  • The general meeting was held as an event with personal attendance

Cuxhaven, May 9, 2023 After the general meeting of shareholders of PNE AG had been held as a virtual meeting in the last three years due to the Corona pandemic, it took place again as an event with personal attendance in Cuxhaven on May 9.

The shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of euro 0.04 and a special dividend of also euro 0.04 per eligible share.

The shareholders clearly consented to the proposed resolution to give formal approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management Markus Lesser (CEO) and Jörg Klowat (CFO). In addition, the shareholders decided with a clear majority to give formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board. There were no elections to the Supervisory Board in 2023.

The shareholders approved several amendments to the Articles of Association, including the amendment to be able to hold general meetings of shareholders as a purely virtual event in the future.

The necessary 75% majority was not reached for the proposal to create new Authorised Capital.

Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected by a large majority as the auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements.

The general meeting of shareholders also approved by a large majority the remuneration report and the remuneration system.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

 

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
