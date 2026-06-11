EQS-News: PNE AG: Placement of the 2026/2031 corporate bond completed with a volume of EUR 36.0 million, coupon set at 7.000%

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond

PNE AG: Placement of the 2026/2031 corporate bond completed with a volume of EUR 36.0 million, coupon set at 7.000%



11.06.2026 / 15:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate news

PNE AG: Placement of the 2026/2031 corporate bond completed with a volume of EUR 36.0 million, coupon set at 7.000%

Strong interest from existing investors

Maturity profile optimised

Interest rate in the lower half of the coupon range

Cuxhaven, 11 June 2026 – PNE AG has successfully completed the placement of its 2026/2031 corporate bond (ISIN DE000A460J75) with an issue volume of EUR 36.0 million.

Amid strong demand from existing investors – with an acceptance rate of around 42% in the exchange offer, which was fully allocated – the placement was completed below the originally targeted volume. The attractive positioning of PNE AG in its relevant markets, its diversified business model, and the significantly increased recurring revenues from power generation were viewed very positively. At the same time, some restraint was observed in marketing to new investors, which is not primarily attributable to PNE itself but rather to the challenging environment in the renewable energy sector.

With the bond placement, the objective of optimising the maturity profile has been achieved, also against the backdrop of PNE AG’s strong liquidity position of EUR 61.2 million as of 31 March 2026.

Following completion of the bookbuilding process, the interest rate was set at 7.000% p.a., thus in the lower half of the initial coupon range of 6.750% to 7.750% p.a.

Subscriptions submitted via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s DirectPlace system were generally allocated in full, although orders received on the final day of the subscription period were allocated up to a maximum of 75%. Additional subscriptions submitted within the exchange offer as well as subscriptions via the issuer’s website were fully allocated.

“We are pleased with the trust shown in us, in particular by our existing investors, but also by new ones,” said Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. “With the placed bond volume, we remain well on track in implementing our corporate strategy.”

Trading of the bond on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG is expected to commence on 18 June 2026 (issue date and value date). Trading on terms of issue is expected to be available from 12 June 2026. The transaction was accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com