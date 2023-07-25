EQS-News: PNE AG shares also listed on the TecDAX as of today

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

25.07.2023 / 09:49 CET/CEST

PNE AG shares also listed on the TecDAX as of today

Confirmation of the strategic development into a technology-driven company

Attractiveness as an investment continues to increase

Cuxhaven, July 25, 2023 The PNE AG share has today been admitted to the TecDAX on an unscheduled basis. This means that PNE, as a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, is now one of the 30 largest German technology companies. The decisive factors for inclusion in the TecDAX are, among other things, the stock market turnover in the past twelve months and the market capitalisation.

Markus Lesser, Chief Executive Officer of PNE AG, explains. "We are very pleased that we have now also been included in the TecDAX. This shows once again that our strategic development from a wind power project developer to a Clean Energy Solutions Provider is recognised by the shareholders. With our holistic approach to solutions, which also includes power-to-X solutions, we show that we are one of the most important enablers of the energy transition. We deliver added value for climate protection and for our shareholders. Through the inclusion in the TecDAX, our company is gaining further attention at the capital market."

PNE AG has already been listed in the SDAX since June 2022.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions.

