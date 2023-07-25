25.07.2023 09:49:51

EQS-News: PNE AG shares also listed on the TecDAX as of today

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE AG shares also listed on the TecDax as of today

25.07.2023 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Corporate News

 PNE AG shares also listed on the TecDAX as of today

  • Confirmation of the strategic development into a technology-driven company
  • Attractiveness as an investment continues to increase

Cuxhaven, July 25, 2023 The PNE AG share has today been admitted to the TecDAX on an unscheduled basis. This means that PNE, as a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, is now one of the 30 largest German technology companies. The decisive factors for inclusion in the TecDAX are, among other things, the stock market turnover in the past twelve months and the market capitalisation.

Markus Lesser, Chief Executive Officer of PNE AG, explains. "We are very pleased that we have now also been included in the TecDAX. This shows once again that our strategic development from a wind power project developer to a Clean Energy Solutions Provider is recognised by the shareholders. With our holistic approach to solutions, which also includes power-to-X solutions, we show that we are one of the most important enablers of the energy transition. We deliver added value for climate protection and for our shareholders. Through the inclusion in the TecDAX, our company is gaining further attention at the capital market."

PNE AG has already been listed in the SDAX since June 2022.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
 

25.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1687647

 
End of News EQS News Service

1687647  25.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687647&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen

12.05.23 PNE Buy Warburg Research
23.11.22 PNE Buy Warburg Research
11.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank
11.08.22 PNE Hold Warburg Research
03.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank