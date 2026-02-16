PNE Aktie

16.02.2026 11:39:33

EQS-News: PNE AG: Successful year 2025 for the Wattmate marketing platform

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE AG: Successful year 2025 for the Wattmate marketing platform

16.02.2026 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE AG: Successful year 2025 for the Wattmate marketing platform

  • Digital power marketing established
  • New revenue potential for 2026 in sight

Cuxhaven, 16 February 2026 – With the launch of the Wattmate digital platform last year, the PNE Group has consistently developed its existing PPA-as-a-Service business. This is reflected in the platform's strong success: in 2025 alone, 80 wind, PV and battery storage projects with an installed output of around 1.1 gigawatts were successfully supported in the course of power marketing.

Wattmate serves a clear market trend. The marketing of renewable power generation is becoming increasingly complex and, at the same time, critical to success. Additional marketing potential is coming to the fore more strongly than in the past – not only through medium and long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), but also through the choice of a project-specific value-maximising form of marketing, the combination of different types of generators or the provision of system services.

„Marketing potential is increasingly determining the economic viability of a project,“ explains Nils Kompe, Head of Power Origination & Green Markets at PNE. „Standard assumptions often fall short in this regard. In future, project-specific, market-oriented and cross-technology marketing approaches will be in demand.“

A new and key trend is the topic of „Co-Location Battery Storage Systems“ i.e. Battery Storage Systems that are located at the same site as renewable generation plants and use the same grid connection. These are now being discussed intensively not only in the context of photovoltaic projects but also in wind energy projects. The intelligent combination of generation and flexibility enables more stable revenue profiles and opens up new marketing options.

„Wattmate allows these aspects to be taken into account holistically. The platform combines market transparency, structuring expertise and operational experience. It thus builds a bridge between project development, financing and marketing,“ adds Nils Kompe.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.


Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276946

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276946  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

