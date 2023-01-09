EQS-News: PNE AG: Two new wind farms increase PNE AG's own operating portfolio

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE AG: Two new wind farms increase PNE AG's own operating portfolio



09.01.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Two new wind farms increase PNE AG's own operating portfolio

Groß Oesingen wind farm and Adensen wind farm connected to the grid

Output of PNE wind farms in own operation increases to a total of around 319 MW

Clean electricity for a further 22,000 households

Cuxhaven. January 9, 2023 - In the fourth quarter of 2022, PNE AG commissioned two further wind farms in Lower Saxony. PNE's own portfolio of wind farms under its own operation thus grows from around 283 MW to around 319 MW of capacity. The wind farm in Groß Oesingen has a capacity of 32.4 MW, while the wind farm in Adensen has a total capacity of 6.9 MW. Together, the two wind farms provide clean energy for around 22,000 households and save the environment around 44,500 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

"As a clean energy solutions provider, we have set ourselves the strategic goal of having an output of 1,500 MW/MWp of our own wind power and photovoltaic plants in operation or under construction by the end of 2027," said Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "We are taking a further step towards this goal with the two new wind farms." Currently, a further eight PNE Group wind farms with a capacity of 167.8 MW are under construction. Of these, five wind farms with a capacity of 88 MW are planned for own operation.

In Groß Oesingen, the ninth and thus last wind turbine was connected to the grid two days before the turn of the year. The wind farm consists of nine Nordex N131 wind turbines. Eight turbines have a total height of 149.5 meters, the ninth is 164.5 meters high. The wind farm has a total capacity of 32.4 megawatts. It supplies clean wind energy for around 17,000 households.

In Adensen (Nordstemmen municipality), two new wind turbines now complement a wind farm area already consisting of eleven turbines. The wind turbines of type Vestas V126 on 137 meters hub height have a total output of 6.9 MW. The clean energy generated by the turbines is enough to supply almost 5,000 households. One of the new turbines remains in PNE's own operation. The second WTG was transferred to the ownership of a local company, which is mainly managed by the landowners.

Shortly before Christmas, PNE also received approval for two further wind farms in Lower Saxony. A wind farm consisting of nine wind turbines with a combined output of 55.8 MW will be built in Papenrode and a farm consisting of seven turbines with a combined output of 25.2 MW will be built in Bokel.

