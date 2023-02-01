EQS-News: PNE and OMNIA sign MoU for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia in South Africa

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE and OMNIA sign MoU for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia in South Africa



01.02.2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST

PNE and OMNIA sign MoU for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia in South Africa

Production plant to generate 100,000 tons of green ammonia per year

Major project in the field of hydrogen solutions for the PNE Group

Cuxhaven/Johannesburg, February 1, 2023 - OMNIA GROUP (PTY) LTD. and WKN WINDCURRENT S.A (PTY) LTD (WKN)., a fully owned subsidiary of German based PNE AG, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate the onsite production of green hydrogen and ammonia in South Africa.

This new ammonia production will be powered by renewable energy from hybrid sources. The PNE subsidiary is to develop the necessary equipment to combine energy generation from wind and solar with the production of the ammonia. The objective is to produce competitively priced green ammonia in the range of up to 100,000 tonnes per annum, which would result in a saving of 180,000 tonnes per annum of CO 2 emissions.

"We are pleased to have found an experienced partner in OMNIA with whom we can collaborate to drive this important project for climate protection. Green hydrogen and its downstream products are key to facilitating South Africas decarbonisation and energy transition goals while unlocking sustainable growth opportunities," said Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "For our group of companies, this is also an important step in the implementation of our Scale up 2.0 strategy, in which solutions around Power-to-X play a significant role. In addition to the massive expansion of our own electricity generation from wind and solar, solutions relating to power-to-X also play an important role.

As a diversified chemicals group that supplies chemicals and specialised solutions for the agriculture and mining industries, we are continually looking for ways to add value to our customers throughout our supply chain. Being innovative and using green technology is at the heart of our approach. The fact is that onsite production of green ammonia will significantly reduce our CO emissions, embed sustainability into our products, and support the countrys green energy journey, says Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia.

Working alongside partners like WKN means that we can develop technology solutions together that reduce industry risk, improve operational safety, and create a lower environmental footprint.

A positive result of this collaboration would make South Africa less dependent on imports and constrained rail logistics as well as help achieve local industries decarbonisation targets by replacing CO 2 intensive, conventionally produced ammonia.

The deepening of the green hydrogen value chain within South Africa will support the implementation of the South African governments strategy to develop a green hydrogen economy by harnessing South Africas abundant natural resources of sun and wind to generate renewable energy. The governments Just Energy Transition Programme with Germany and other countries has mobilised around $8.5 billion (USD) to accelerate the countrys transition to enhanced renewable energy sources. "South Africa is a fast-growing market. With projects like this, we are helping to achieve decarbonization targets," adds Markus Lesser. "In addition, we remain true to our principle of only implementing economically successful commercial projects."

The recent signing of this MoU will enable both parties to start the joint evaluation and planning of the green hydrogen and green ammonia plants.

Ammonia is used as an important input for fertilisers and explosives manufacturing.

About OMNIA

Omnia, established nearly 70 years ago, is based in South Africa, and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. We operate in 25 countries and are expanding our presence across SADC, North America, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. Internationally recognised for our innovative research and development, we stand apart based on our leading supply chain and manufacturing capabilities and specialised customer solutions. Our solutions and leading-edge technologies are offered to clients in the agriculture, mining, water, consumer care, food and pharmaceutical, coatings and manufacturing sectors.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

