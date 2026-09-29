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29.09.2026 09:41:03

EQS-News: PNE Group once again sells a wind farm project in Poland to worldwide active energy utility

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE Group once again sells a wind farm project in Poland to worldwide active energy utility

29.09.2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE Group once again sells a wind farm project in Poland to worldwide active energy utility

  • PNE Polska completes the sale of its third project this year
  • Wind farm project comprises twenty-one wind turbines with a total capacity of 153 MW

Cuxhaven/Koszalin, 29 September 2026 – The PNE Group has recorded another success in Poland. The Polish subsidiary, PNE Polska, is selling a wind farm project in the southwest of Poland to a worldwide operating energy utility.

The “Karolew” wind farm will consist of twenty-one wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 153 megawatts (MW). PNE Polska will further develop the project to the ready-to-build stage. Ready-to-build status is scheduled for 2029, with commissioning planned for 2031.

“We are pleased to have sold another project to a major investor this year,” said Holger Gallas, CEO of PNE Polska. “This further transaction underlines the high quality of our project development activities and the confidence that international partners place in our expertise and reliability.“

“The third project sale within one year demonstrates the strength of our activities in Poland and confirms the strategic importance of this market for the PNE Group,” adds Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. „With the continued dynamic growth of renewable energies, Poland remains one of our core markets and offers attractive opportunities to further expand our international presence there.“

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

 

Your contact persons:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3, DE000A460J75
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW, A460J7
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
EQS News ID: 2406922

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406922  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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