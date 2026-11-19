EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group receives permits for three wind energy projects with 72 MW in Germany



19.11.2026 / 11:09 CET/CEST

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Corporate news

PNE Group receives permits for three wind energy projects with 72 MW in Germany

Nine wind turbines in Lower Saxony and Brandenburg approved

Once commissioned, the projects can supply around 57,700 three-person households with electricity each year

Cuxhaven, 19 November 2026 – The PNE Group has received permits under the German Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) for three wind energy projects in Germany with a total nominal output of 72 megawatts (MW). The permits cover the “Altenoythe” wind farm in Lower Saxony, the “Calau” wind farm and the expansion of the “Zinndorf” wind farm in Brandenburg.

Two Vestas V172 wind turbines, each with a nominal output of 7.2 MW, are planned for the “Calau” wind farm. The project has a total nominal output of 14.4 MW. Once commissioned, the wind farm can supply around 9,300 three-person households with climate-friendly electricity each year.

For the expansion of the existing “Zinndorf” wind farm in Brandenburg, the PNE Group has received a permit for one additional wind turbine. A Vestas V172 turbine with a nominal output of 7.2 MW is planned. Once commissioned, the additional turbine can supply the equivalent of around 4,700 three-person households with climate-friendly electricity each year.

The “Altenoythe” wind farm is being implemented as a joint project between PNE and VR-Bank in Südoldenburg eG. One particular feature is its broad ownership structure: in addition to the landowners and PNE, local residents are also to be given the opportunity to participate financially in the operation of the turbines as part of a community wind farm. Seven Vestas V172 wind turbines have been approved. With a nominal output of 7.2 MW each, these seven turbines have a total approved nominal output of 50.4 MW. Three additional wind turbines are currently still undergoing the permitting process. Once commissioned, they can supply around 43,700 three-person households with climate-friendly electricity each year.

“The permits for the Calau, Altenoythe and Zinndorf wind farms are important milestones on the way to implementing the three projects,” says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PNE AG. “This enables us to initiate the next development steps and further advance the expansion of wind energy in Germany. Reaching these milestones also demonstrates that our project pipeline is steadily gaining in value.”

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com