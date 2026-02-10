PNE Aktie
EQS-News: PNE Group receives permits for two new wind farms in Germany in the fourth quarter of 2025
|
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate News
PNE Group receives permits for two new wind farms in Germany in the fourth quarter of 2025
For the Thuringian wind farm ‘Am Heilborn’, which consists of the sections ‘Am Heilborn I’ and ‘Am Heilborn II’, a total of five Vestas V172 wind turbines with a nominal output of 7.2 MW each are planned to be erected. The wind farm will thus achieve a total nominal output of 36.0 MW.
PNE has also received the second partial permit for the repowering of the Hassendorf wind farm in Lower Saxony. This concerns another Vestas V150 wind turbine with a nominal output of 6 MW. Two turbines of the same type had already been permitted in June 2025. With the current permit, the project with a total of three turbines and a total nominal output of 18 MW has been fully permitted.
With a total installed nominal output of 54 MW, the two wind farms will be able to cover the annual electricity needs of around 24,600 three-person households once they are commissioned. They will thus make an important contribution to sustainable energy supply and the implementation of the energy transition in the respective regions.
"The current permits are an important step for our growing project portfolio in Germany," says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. "They demonstrate our high level of expertise in complex permit procedures and lay the foundation for the further expansion of our own generation capacities and our commitment to an economical and sustainable energy transition."
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.
