EQS-News: PNE Group receives permits for wind energy projects totalling around 188 MW in Germany in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group receives permits for wind energy projects totalling around 188 MW in Germany in the first half of 2026



20.07.2026 / 10:50 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

PNE Group receives permits for wind energy projects totalling around 188 MW in Germany in the first half of 2026

Five projects reach the next stage of development with permits granted

Important contribution to regional energy supply and the energy transition

Cuxhaven, 20 July 2026 – In the first half of 2026, the PNE Group received permits under the German Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) for five wind energy projects in Germany with a total nominal capacity of around 188 megawatts (MW). The permits relate to the “Beerfelde” wind farm in Brandenburg, the “Ehren” wind farm in Lower Saxony, the “Balver Wald” wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, the extension of the “Gebstedt/Willerstedt” wind farm in Thuringia and the “Gardelegen” repowering project in Saxony-Anhalt.

The “Beerfelde” project in Brandenburg comprises 14 wind turbines with a total nominal capacity of around 100 MW.

The “Ehren” wind farm in Lower Saxony is being realised as a joint project with a regional cooperative bank. In total, four wind turbines with a combined capacity of around 29 MW are planned. One of the turbines is allocated to the PNE Group, while the remaining three are allocated to the project partner.

The “Balver Wald” wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia comprises three turbines with a total nominal capacity of around 21 MW.

For the “Gebstedt/Willerstedt” project in Thuringia, permission has been granted for two additional wind turbines. This is an extension of the existing “Gebstedt” wind farm, which PNE is developing jointly with EDF power solutions. One of the approved turbines is allocated to each of the two project partners. The total capacity of the extension amounts to around 14 MW.

For the “Gardelegen” wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt, PNE has received permission for the repowering project. The number of turbines will be reduced from six to four. The new turbines will have a total capacity of 24 MW. Despite the lower number of turbines, electricity generation will increase significantly compared with the existing wind farm.

With a total nominal capacity of around 188 MW, the projects will make a significant contribution to climate-friendly electricity generation once they become operational and will support a secure and sustainable energy supply.

“The permits granted are an important step in implementing our corporate strategy,” says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PNE AG. “The high number of permits obtained in the first half of 2026 is, of course, very pleasing for us. We can now take the next steps towards implementation and further strengthen our position as a Clean Energy Solutions Provider.”

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com