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23.03.2026 08:58:25

EQS-News: PNE Group sells wind farm project in Poland to a global player in the energy transition

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE Group sells wind farm project in Poland to a global player in the energy transition

23.03.2026 / 08:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 PNE Group sells wind farm project in Poland to a global player in the energy transition

  • PNE Polska once again successful this year
  • Wind farm project comprises of ten wind turbines with a total capacity of 72 MW

Cuxhaven/Koszalin, 23 March 2026 – The PNE Group has recorded another success in Poland. The Polish subsidiary, PNE Polska, is selling a wind farm project in the southwest of Poland to a global player in the energy transition.

The “Legnica” wind farm will consist of ten wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 72 megawatts (MW). PNE Polska will further develop the project to the ready-to-build stage. Ready-to-build status is scheduled for 2029, with commissioning planned for 2030.

“We are pleased that we are already able to sell our second project this year to a major energy utility. This once again underscores the quality of our development work,” says Holger Gallas, CEO of PNE Polska. “Our projects are highly valued by international partners, which clearly reflects the strong market confidence in our expertise and reliability.”

“This project once again highlights the strategic direction of the PNE Group,” adds Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. “The Polish market is of great importance to us and is one of our core markets. The dynamic growth of renewable energies in Poland offers diverse opportunities for the PNE Group and further strengthens our international presence.”

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.


Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

23.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2295624

 
End of News EQS News Service

2295624  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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