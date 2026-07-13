EQS-News: PNE Group wins tender in France for the “Oinville-Saint-Liphard” wind farm

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group wins tender in France for the “Oinville-Saint-Liphard” wind farm



13.07.2026 / 10:36 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

PNE Group wins tender in France for the “Oinville-Saint-Liphard” wind farm

Project comprises four wind turbines with a capacity of 22 MW

Successful in a highly competitive tender round

Milestone underlines the importance of France as a core market for the PNE Group

Cuxhaven, 13 July 2026 – The PNE Group was successful in the latest tender in France. In a highly competitive tender round, PNE France was one of the eleven winning developers and the “Oinville-Saint-Liphard” wind farm was selected among 39 awarded projects (representing a total capacity of 808 MW). A total of 144 bids with an aggregate capacity of 2.38 GW participated in the eleventh tender under the PPE2 programme.

The project in the Centre-Val de Loire region consists of four wind turbines with a total capacity of 22 MW.

“We are very pleased that we were able to prevail in a highly competitive tender,” says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG. “This once again demonstrates the excellent work being done by our French team on the ground. Following the sale of the ‘Romescamps ’ wind farm, this is the next success for us within just a few days in one of our most important core markets and once again confirms our strategy.”

After a nearly one-year-long pause following the tender in July 2025, in which PNE France was able to successfully secure the “Chéry” and “Romescamps” projects, the French government announced the relaunch of tenders in early April this year, shortly after publishing the multiannual energy plan PPE3. The timing was exactly right, as the “Oinville-Saint-Liphard” wind farm had been approved in May, just in time to submit in this tender. The approval was granted in only 15 months.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies.



Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com