EQS-News: PNE Group with very strong growth in PPA consulting services

19.04.2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST

Corporate News

PNE Group with very strong growth in PPA consulting services

Renewable energy plants with a capacity of 1 gigawatt managed under consulting contracts

Rising demand for green PPAs from the industry and utilities

Cuxhaven, April 19, 2023 With the first successful PPAs concluded in the first quarter of 2023, the PNE Group has consolidated its leading role as a transaction advisor in the conclusion of power purchase agreements (PPAs), thus giving a strong signal for the expansion of renewable energies and a sustainable energy supply. In the first three months of this year, PNE's PPA team has already provided advice regarding several successful transactions.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "PPAs are a central service for us as a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, which we provide for enterprises and other energy producers. They are a valuable component of the energy market because they help to ensure that green power trading works without government intervention."

In the past year alone, the PPA team of the PNE Group supported 35 external wind farm companies with a total capacity of over 583 megawatts in concluding green PPAs with terms of generally one to five years. This enabled PNE to increase the external PPA volume subject to consultancy contracts to more than 1 gigawatt. In the PPA sector, the business model of the Cuxhaven-based company includes not only offering long-term electricity supply contracts for its own wind farms, but also brokering and advising on external transactions from third parties as a service.

The purchasers of green electricity were large European electricity traders as well as industrial customers, who increasingly rely on green direct supply solutions as part of their individual sustainability strategies and against the backdrop of high market prices. In this context, PNE is establishing itself as a partner for innovative and needs-based solutions between plant operators and industrial companies.

Nils Kompe, Head of Energy Services and PPA Management at PNE AG, emphasises: "The interest in PPAs on the part of the utilities and especially from the industry has increased significantly in recent weeks. In contrast to last year, we are seeing a trend towards contracts with longer terms."

With its "PPA as a Service", the PNE Group offers comprehensive support for renewable energy operators to provide them with financial hedging opportunities in a volatile market phase. The PNE Group acts as an intermediary and provides support, among other things, in the search for suitable marketers and in the conclusion of pre-negotiated contracts. As a link between the plant operator and the electricity purchaser, the PNE Group contributes to achieving attractive conditions even for smaller renewable energy projects. The strong network and volume of the PNE Group in the electricity market enables it to support its customers in implementing their renewable energy targets.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions.

