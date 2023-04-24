|
24.04.2023 11:30:27
EQS-News: PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation
|
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate News
PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation
Cuxhaven, April 24, 2023 - PNE AG continues to expand its own generation portfolio. A further wind farm has now gone into operation in Mansbach in Hesse (Hohenroda municipality). The five Nordex N 149 wind turbines have a combined output of 28.5 megawatts (MW). The green electricity generated by the turbines can supply around 13,400 four-person households. The environment will thus be spared carbon dioxide emissions of around 25,800 tonnes annually.
"It is our goal as a clean energy solutions provider to continuously increase the number of wind farms that we operate ourselves as an independent power producer. By the end of 2027, wind farms and photovoltaic plants with a capacity of 1,500 MW/MWp should be in operation or under construction," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.
With the new wind farm, the output of wind farms operated by the PNE Group itself increases to 349.5 MW.
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutionsContact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
24.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1615091
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1615091 24.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PNE AG
|13,28
|0,45%