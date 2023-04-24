24.04.2023 11:30:27

EQS-News: PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation

24.04.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation

  • Five wind turbines with a total output of 28.5 MW expand own generation portfolio
  • Further wind farms for own operation under construction and in preparation for construction

Cuxhaven, April 24, 2023 - PNE AG continues to expand its own generation portfolio. A further wind farm has now gone into operation in Mansbach in Hesse (Hohenroda municipality). The five Nordex N 149 wind turbines have a combined output of 28.5 megawatts (MW). The green electricity generated by the turbines can supply around 13,400 four-person households. The environment will thus be spared carbon dioxide emissions of around 25,800 tonnes annually.

"It is our goal as a clean energy solutions provider to continuously increase the number of wind farms that we operate ourselves as an independent power producer. By the end of 2027, wind farms and photovoltaic plants with a capacity of 1,500 MW/MWp should be in operation or under construction," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.

With the new wind farm, the output of wind farms operated by the PNE Group itself increases to 349.5 MW.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions

Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
 

24.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615091

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615091  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615091&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen

23.11.22 PNE Buy Warburg Research
11.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank
11.08.22 PNE Hold Warburg Research
03.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PNE AG 13,28 0,45% PNE AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen