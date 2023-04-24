EQS-News: PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation



24.04.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Five wind turbines with a total output of 28.5 MW expand own generation portfolio

Further wind farms for own operation under construction and in preparation for construction

Cuxhaven, April 24, 2023 - PNE AG continues to expand its own generation portfolio. A further wind farm has now gone into operation in Mansbach in Hesse (Hohenroda municipality). The five Nordex N 149 wind turbines have a combined output of 28.5 megawatts (MW). The green electricity generated by the turbines can supply around 13,400 four-person households. The environment will thus be spared carbon dioxide emissions of around 25,800 tonnes annually.

"It is our goal as a clean energy solutions provider to continuously increase the number of wind farms that we operate ourselves as an independent power producer. By the end of 2027, wind farms and photovoltaic plants with a capacity of 1,500 MW/MWp should be in operation or under construction," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.

With the new wind farm, the output of wind farms operated by the PNE Group itself increases to 349.5 MW.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions

