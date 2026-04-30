PNE Aktie

PNE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.04.2026 12:18:23

EQS-News: PNE sells “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE sells “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment

30.04.2026 / 12:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE sells “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment 

  • Seven wind turbines with a total output of 25.2 MW
  • Clean energy for around 17,800 households

Cuxhaven, 30 April 2026 – PNE AG has successfully sold the “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment.

The “Bokel” wind farm was constructed on agricultural land in the municipality of Sprakensehl, district of Bokel, and makes an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany. The seven wind turbines, with a total output of 25.2 MW, generate clean energy annually for around 17,800 three-person households. The wind farm was commissioned in April 2025.

“We are very pleased to have found a buyer who thinks long-term, responsibly and sustainably,” says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. “By selling the ‘Bokel’ wind farm, we are deliberately strengthening our financial base and creating additional scope for action for the further implementation of our strategy.”

The operation of the wind farm remains unchanged and is managed by energy consult, a subsidiary of the PNE Group. The subsidiary will continue to handle technical and commercial operations – at least until the end of 2029. This ensures that PNE will remain present on site and available as a point of contact for landowners, residents, and local authorities.

Looking ahead, PNE aims to further expand its own generation portfolio and sustainably strengthen its position as an independent power producer (IPP). However, selective sales of individual wind farms remain part of the company’s strategy to optimise value creation and cash flow, and to strengthen the balance sheet. In this way, PNE combines growth potential and profitability.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319214

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319214  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNE AG

mehr Nachrichten