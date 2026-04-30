EQS-News: PNE sells “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE sells “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment



30.04.2026 / 12:18 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

PNE sells “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment

Seven wind turbines with a total output of 25.2 MW

Clean energy for around 17,800 households

Cuxhaven, 30 April 2026 – PNE AG has successfully sold the “Bokel” wind farm to an investment fund managed by Union Investment.

The “Bokel” wind farm was constructed on agricultural land in the municipality of Sprakensehl, district of Bokel, and makes an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany. The seven wind turbines, with a total output of 25.2 MW, generate clean energy annually for around 17,800 three-person households. The wind farm was commissioned in April 2025.

“We are very pleased to have found a buyer who thinks long-term, responsibly and sustainably,” says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. “By selling the ‘Bokel’ wind farm, we are deliberately strengthening our financial base and creating additional scope for action for the further implementation of our strategy.”

The operation of the wind farm remains unchanged and is managed by energy consult, a subsidiary of the PNE Group. The subsidiary will continue to handle technical and commercial operations – at least until the end of 2029. This ensures that PNE will remain present on site and available as a point of contact for landowners, residents, and local authorities.

Looking ahead, PNE aims to further expand its own generation portfolio and sustainably strengthen its position as an independent power producer (IPP). However, selective sales of individual wind farms remain part of the company’s strategy to optimise value creation and cash flow, and to strengthen the balance sheet. In this way, PNE combines growth potential and profitability.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com