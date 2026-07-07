EQS-News: PNE sells 10.8 MW “Romescamps” wind farm project in France

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE sells 10.8 MW “Romescamps” wind farm project in France



07.07.2026 / 09:55 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

PNE sells 10.8 MW “Romescamps” wind farm project in France

Project comprises three wind turbines with a total capacity of 10.8 MW

Successful transaction underlines the continuous development of the project pipeline in France

France remains a strategically important market for the PNE Group

Cuxhaven, 7 July 2026 – The PNE Group has successfully completed the sale of the “Romescamps” wind farm project in France. With the transfer of the project to JP Energie Environnement (JPEE), PNE has now completed its second project sale in France with this partner. The project has a capacity of 10.8 MW and comprises three wind turbines.

Located in the Hauts-de-France region in northern France, the wind farm was developed by PNE France and advanced to ready-to-build status. Effective value engineering has made it possible to significantly increase the height of wind turbines and electricity generation. Under a Project Development Agreement, PNE France will continue to support the buyer with selected development activities following the closing of the transaction.

The PNE Group was advised on the transaction by Alaïa Advisory.

„The sale of ‘Romescamps’ once again confirms the high quality of our project development activities in France,“ says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG.“ At the same time, the transaction demonstrates the consistent implementation of our strategy. We are focusing on our core markets and selectively developing high-quality projects with attractive returns. Together with our partners, we are making an important contribution to the expansion of renewable energy.“

Xavier Nass, CEO of JP Energie Environnement (JPEE), adds: „We are delighted to complete this second transaction with PNE, further strengthening the trusted relationship between our two companies. The Romescamps wind farm is a strong addition to our renewable energy portfolio and fully aligns with our long-term development ambitions.“

With the sale of “Romescamps”, the PNE Group continues its series of successful project sales in 2026. These include, among others, the sale of the “Bokel” wind farm in Germany (43.2 MW), a wind farm project in Poland with a planned total capacity of 72 MW, and a photovoltaic project in Poland with a capacity of around 40 MW. France is one of the PNE Group’s core markets. Additional projects in the country are already in advanced stages of development and sale.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com