EQS-News: PNE sells two wind farm projects to private investors

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE sells two wind farm projects to private investors



05.08.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

PNE sells two wind farm projects to private investors

Repowering projects “Wulfsdorf A” and “Kuhstedt III” with a combined capacity of 45 MW sold

Clean electricity for around 31,000 three-person households per year

energy consult to provide operational management services for the wind farms

Cuxhaven, 5 August 2026 – The PNE Group has successfully sold two wind farm projects to a small group of private investors. The projects are the “Wulfsdorf A” wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein and the “Kuhstedt III” wind farm in Lower Saxony. Together, the two wind farms have a total nominal capacity of 45 megawatts (MW).

Both wind farms are repowering projects, replacing older turbines with modern, more powerful wind energy technology. This enables significantly higher renewable electricity generation at sites that are already being used for wind energy production.

The “Wulfsdorf A” wind farm is located in the district of Ostholstein in Schleswig-Holstein. The project comprises two Vestas V150 turbines with a capacity of 6.0 MW each and two Vestas V162 turbines with a capacity of 6.2 MW each, resulting in a total capacity of 24.4 MW. Construction is already underway, and commissioning is scheduled for December 2026.

The “Kuhstedt III” wind farm is located in the district of Rotenburg (Wümme) in Lower Saxony and has a total capacity of 20.6 MW. It will consist of two Nordex N175 turbines with a capacity of 6.8 MW each and one Nordex N163 turbine with a capacity of 7.0 MW. Construction is also already in progress. The project is expected to be commissioned around the turn of 2026/27.

Based on the expected electricity generation of both wind farms, the projects will be capable of supplying the equivalent annual electricity demand of approximately 31,000 three-person households per year.

“By selling ‘Wulfsdorf A’ and ‘Kuhstedt III’, we continue our successful marketing of high-quality wind farm projects,” says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. “Both projects demonstrate the value of repowering: we are making more efficient use of existing sites, deploying modern and highly efficient turbine technology, and significantly increasing renewable energy generation. At the same time, the transaction underscores the attractiveness of our projects to investors. Through the operational management services, we will also remain closely connected to the wind farms.”

Operational management of both wind farms will be provided by energy consult GmbH, a company within the PNE Group.

With the sale of the “Wulfsdorf A” and “Kuhstedt III” wind farms, the PNE Group continues its successful track record of project disposals this year. Most recently, PNE sold the “Romescamps” wind farm in France with a capacity of 10.8 MW. Other recent transactions include the “Bokel” wind farm in Germany with a capacity of 25.2 MW, a wind farm project in Poland with a planned total capacity of 72 MW, and a photovoltaic project in Poland with a capacity of approximately 40 MW.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com