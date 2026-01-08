EQS-News: PNE sells wind farm portfolio with a total capacity of 91 MW to Qualitas Energy

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE sells wind farm portfolio with a total capacity of 91 MW to Qualitas Energy



08.01.2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST

Corporate News

PNE sells wind farm portfolio with a total capacity of 91 MW to Qualitas Energy

Sale completed at the end of 2025

Six projects in various stages of development

Cuxhaven, 8 January 2026 – Shortly before the end of the year, PNE AG and Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH concluded another sale. The portfolio comprises six wind farms in various stages of development. They have a total capacity of around 91 megawatts (MW).

„We are delighted to hand over this wind farm portfolio to Qualitas Energy. This marks the continuation of a successful collaboration. The different development phases of the wind farms also highlight the flexibility and agility of all those involved," says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. “When selecting investors, we always ensure that they not only share our high quality standards, but also our vision of transparent communication on an equal footing with owners, citizens and authorities alike. This is the only way to achieve the local acceptance that is so important for the success of the energy transition. We are therefore delighted to be working with Qualitas Energy again, a company that shares these values.“

Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, adds: „With the acquisition of this portfolio, the Qualitas Energy Group is consistently pursuing its growth strategy. The combination of projects at all stages of development underscores our strength in bringing new capacity online in the short term and actively shaping the energy transition in the long term. We would like to thank PNE AG for the trusting cooperation.“

Three wind farms from the portfolio will be handed over on a turnkey basis. These are the „Helenenberg“ wind farm with a capacity of 6 MW in Rhineland-Palatinate, the „Welsche Lied“ wind farm with a total capacity of 27.8 MW in Hesse and the „Zinndorf“ wnd farm with a capacity of 6.8 MW in Brandenburg. All three projects are already under construction.

The second part of the portfolio consists of the sale of project rights for the three wind farms inHesse „Großer Mittelberg“ (4.2 MW), “Herzhausen” (33 MW) and „Odensachsen“ (13.2 MW).

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.

About Qualitas Energy

Qualitas Energy is a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure. Since 2006, the Qualitas Energy team has dedicated over €14 billion to the energy transition worldwide. These investments have been deployed through six vehicles: Fotowatio / FRV, Vela Energy, Qualitas Energy III, Qualitas Energy IV, Qualitas Energy V, and Qualitas Energy Credit Fund. Qualitas Energy’s existing portfolio currently comprises 11 GW of operational and development-stage renewable energy assets – including solar PV, concentrated solar power (CSP), wind, energy storage, hydroelectric power, and renewable Natural Gas – across Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Chile, and the United States. Over the past five years, Qualitas Energy has generated enough energy to supply 1.2 million homes and has successfully avoided the emission of 1 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. The Qualitas Energy team consists of c.560 professionals across fifteen offices in Madrid, Berlin, London, Milan, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, Trier, Cologne, Stuttgart, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Santiago, Durham, Bristol, and Edinburgh.

