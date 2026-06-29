EQS-News: PNE successful in onshore wind energy tender on May 1, 2026

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE successful in onshore wind energy tender on May 1, 2026



29.06.2026 / 11:03 CET/CEST

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PNE successful in onshore wind energy tender on May 1, 2026

Two projects awarded

Total capacity of 108 MW awarded

Cuxhaven, June 29, 2026 – The PNE Group was successful in the Federal Network Agency’s tender round for onshore wind turbines on May 1, 2026. Two submitted projects were awarded contracts. These were the "Beerfelde" wind farm and the "Hassendorf" repowering project.

In Brandenburg, the PNE Group will construct the "Beerfelde" wind farm with a total capacity of 100.8 megawatts (MW). In parallel with the preparatory work for the construction of the wind farm, PNE is examining the integration of a green electricity storage system (BESS) operated to support the grid as part of the "Beerfelde" project and is already at an advanced stage of planning in this regard. The aim is to tap into the potential of hybrid plant combinations at an early stage.

In addition, the "Hassendorf" repowering project in Lower Saxony, with a capacity of 7.2 MW, was also awarded a contract. This means that the third wind turbine of the "Hassendorf" wind farm has now also been awarded a contract, after the first two turbines were already successful in the tender round in August 2025.

With the current awards, the PNE Group is strengthening its project pipeline in its core German market and creating the basis for the construction of further wind energy capacity.

"The successful awards despite significant oversubscription and again significantly reduced award values confirm the high quality of our project pipeline and our strong position in the German wind energy market," says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. "With the Beerfelde and Hassendorf projects, we are making a further contribution to the expansion of renewable energies in Germany."

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permit procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies.

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com