EQS-News: PoPP draft specifications support seamless continuation of Redcare Pharmacy’s digital e-prescription journey.

26.01.2026 / 17:59 CET/CEST

Sevenum, the Netherlands, January 26, 2026. The national agency responsible for the digitalization of the healthcare system in Germany (gematik) has published the draft specifications of the PoPP (Proof of Patient Presence) module for remote care use case, including the digital redemption of e-prescriptions. Stakeholders may submit comments until February 9, 2026. PoPP is intended to replace the current VSDM++ patient card verification process on which Redcare’s CardLink solution is based. In its current draft form, the PoPP specifications confirm the continuation of a smooth, low-threshold digital process for e-prescription redemption using Redcare’s Shop Apotheke app in Germany.

Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments: “We welcome the draft specifications, which clearly reinforce a seamless and customer-centric digital journey for e-prescription redemption. The ability to verify the eGK and a patient’s insured status without PIN on our app can continue now even more effectively, since an SMS for mobile number verification will no longer be required. Combined with the added optionality of using a digital ID in the future, this ensures stability, more flexibility and supports the continued adoption of digital solutions.

The migration to PoPP is part of a broader modernization of Germany’s telematics infrastructure. The new technology raises security standards for data protection while enabling more flexible, software-based authentication options. Beyond enhanced security, this approach is expected to improve accessibility to healthcare services, particularly in remote and digital care settings.

Following the publication of the final PoPP specifications for the remote care use case – anticipated in Q1 2026 – Redcare Pharmacy will finalize the technical implementation within its Shop Apotheke app and secure the required regulatory approvals. The official rollout of PoPP Stufe 2 – Online Check-in by gematik is currently planned for the end of 2026. Redcare Pharmacy’s CardLink license extension remains valid until January 31, 2027, providing ample runway for a smooth and well-managed transition.

