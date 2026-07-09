EQS-News: Porsche delivers 122,306 sports cars in the first half of the year

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Porsche delivers 122,306 sports cars in the first half of the year



09.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Porsche delivers 122,306 sports cars in the first half of the year

The Porsche 911 remains highly sought-after (+19 per cent).

The Cayenne is the strongest model line with 38,141 deliveries. Customer deliveries of the Cayenne Electric began at the end of June.

North America remains the largest sales region with 37,712 vehicles delivered.

The sales structure remains balanced, despite economic and geopolitical challenges.

Stuttgart. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG delivered a total of 122,306 vehicles to customers in the first half of 2026 (previous year: 146,391), representing a decline of 16 per cent. The main reasons include the end of production of the combustion-engined 718, strong demand for the all-electric Macan in the same period last year, and the expiration of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States.

At the same time, the 911 model line continues to enjoy strong customer demand. In the first half of this year, deliveries increased by 19 per cent compared to the previous year. This was driven by sustained demand and the phased introduction of various derivatives last year. Across all model lines, there was a balanced mix of derivatives, with a significant proportion of GTS, Turbo and GT models. Overall, the sales structure remained well balanced across the individual sales regions.

“With around 122,000 customer deliveries in the first half of 2026, we are below the same period last year but in line with our expectations,” says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “We have been delivering the Cayenne Electric to our customers since the end of June and we are pleased with the positive feedback from our dealer network. The recently unveiled new products, such as the 911 GT3 S/C and the Taycan’s E-Shift system featuring virtual gear changes, will also delight Porsche fans around the world. We are already receiving very positive feedback from the industry media.”

North America remains the largest sales region

Among the sales regions, North America remains at the top with 37,712 deliveries. The decline of around 13 per cent can be attributed, among other factors, to the expiration of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles as well as the end of production of the combustion-engined 718. Porsche’s home market of Germany recorded 14,938 deliveries, down six per cent compared to the same period last year. In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 30,278 cars in the first half of the year, a decline of 14 per cent. The main reasons include the end of production of the combustion-engined 718 and the strong performance of the Macan Electric in the previous year.

In China, 14,501 vehicles were delivered to customers, a decrease of 32 per cent. The main reasons remain the challenging market environment and Porsche’s continued focus on value-oriented sales. In the Overseas and Emerging Markets region, Porsche delivered 24,877 cars, representing a decline of 18 per cent. Contributing factors again included the end of production of the combustion-engined 718, as well as the conflict in the Middle East.

Cayenne is the strongest model line

Among the model lines, the Cayenne achieved the highest demand with 38,141 deliveries (-9 per cent). The Cayenne Electric has been gradually introduced to markets since the end of June, with customers now receiving the first deliveries.

The iconic 911 sports car was delivered to 30,534 customers between January and June, representing an increase of 19 per cent compared to the same period last year.

A total of 35,315 Macan models were delivered. Of these, 19,695 examples were combustion-engined models, which Porsche continues to offer alongside the electric version in most countries outside the EU. Production of the combustion-engined Macan will continue until the end of July 2026. The Macan Electric accounted for 15,620 units. In total, this represents a decline of 22 per cent for the Macan model line compared to the previous year. The key factors behind this include the slower-than-expected ramp-up of electromobility, the strong performance last year, and the expiration of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the US.

In the first half of the year, 9,308 examples of the Panamera model line were delivered to customers. The decline of 38 per cent was primarily due to a temporary product gap in China, one of the strongest Panamera markets. This gap was closed with the introduction of the market-specific Panamera Pure edition, which launched in April.

The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman achieved 2,789 deliveries, down 73 per cent from the previous year. Production of the 718 model line ended in October 2025. In total, 6,219 Taycan models were delivered in the first half of the year, a decline of 25 per cent.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Becker continues: “We are consistently aligning our offering with customer demand and further sharpening our model portfolio. In the autumn, we will present additional details of our Strategy 2035 as part of our Capital Markets Day.”

Porsche

Deliveries January – June 2025 2026 Difference Worldwide 146,391 122,306 -16% Germany 15,973 14,938 -6% North America 43,577 37,712 -13% China 21,302 14,501 -32% Europe (excluding Germany) 35,381 30,278 -14% Overseas and Emerging Markets 30,158 24,877 -18%





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This press release contains forward-looking statements and information on the currently expected business development of Porsche AG. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. They are based on assumptions about the development of economic, political and legal conditions in individual countries, economic regions and markets, in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made based on the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these or other risks materialise, or if the assumptions underlying these statements prove incorrect, the actual results could be significantly different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the information pertaining on the day of publication.

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