EQS-News: Porsche delivers 178,532 cars worldwide in the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Porsche delivers 178,532 cars worldwide in the first nine months of 2026



09.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Porsche delivers 178,532 cars worldwide in the first nine months of 2026

The Porsche 911 remains highly sought after (+12 per cent).

The Cayenne is the strongest model line with 59,586 deliveries. First customer deliveries of the all-electric Cayenne began in the summer.

North America once again represents the largest sales region, with 56,088 vehicles delivered.

The high proportion of GTS, Turbo and GT models delivered underscores strong demand for exclusive derivatives.

Stuttgart. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG delivered 178,532 cars to customers worldwide in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: 212,509). Deliveries in the third quarter developed in line with the trend seen at the half-year mark. Compared to the previous year, deliveries remain down 16 per cent after nine months, unchanged from the first-half result. In a persistently challenging market environment, the company continues to consistently pursue its value-oriented sales strategy and maintain a balanced relationship between supply and demand.

Customer demand for the 911 remains very strong. Deliveries of the iconic sports car increased by 12 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months. Across all model lines, demand for particularly exclusive and high-performance derivatives also remained strong. GTS, Turbo and GT models once again accounted for a significant proportion of total sales.

“This high share of our top derivatives, particularly within the 911 range, highlights the exceptional appeal of our brand,” says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Our customers are deliberately choosing the exclusive and most emotionally engaging versions of our sports cars. This further strengthens our unique position, enabling us to serve both the sporty premium and sporty luxury segments.”

Cayenne remains Porsche’s strongest model line

With 59,586 cars delivered, the Cayenne remains Porsche’s best-selling model line worldwide. A key contributor to this success is the all-electric Cayenne, of which 7,002 examples have already been delivered to customers since its market launch in the summer. Overall, Cayenne deliveries were only slightly below the previous year’s level (-2 per cent). Deliveries of the Macan totalled 51,025 (-21 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year), including 23,029 examples of the fully electric version. Deliveries of the combustion-engined Macan amounted to 27,996 units. Production of the combustion-engined variant ended in summer 2026.

The 911 further strengthened its position within Porsche’s product portfolio, with deliveries increasing by 12 per cent year-on-year to 42,217. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman recorded 3,291 deliveries (-79 per cent versus the prior-year period). Production of the 718 model line ended in October of last year. Deliveries of the Panamera reached 13,714 in the first nine months (-35 per cent), while Taycan deliveries totalled 8,699 units (-31 per cent).

Mixed developments across global regions

With 56,088 cars delivered, North America remains Porsche’s largest sales region by volume. The 13 percent decline versus the prior-year period is mainly due to the end of production of the 718 model line and the strong prior-year performance of the Macan Electric. In Europe (excluding Germany), 44,949 cars were handed over to customers (-11 per cent). In Germany, Porsche delivered 20,954 cars, representing a moderate decline of seven per cent. The Overseas and Emerging Markets achieved 35,048 deliveries (-19 per cent). The decline was driven in part by product availability gaps related to the 718 model line and the combustion-engined Macan. In China, Porsche delivered 21,493 cars during the first nine months (-33 per cent). Market conditions there remain challenging. Consequently, Porsche continues to apply a value-oriented sales strategy in China, prioritising the long-term development of the brand over short-term volume targets.

“Our ‘Sportwagenschmiede ’35’ strategy, which we presented at the Capital Markets Day, clearly defines our ambition for the years ahead. Porsche remains committed to its value-over-volume strategy. Our focus is on highly desirable sports cars, appealing derivatives and the continued expansion of our individualisation offering. We are making good progress on this path,” says Becker.

Porsche Deliveries January – September 2025 2026 Difference Worldwide 212,509 178,532 -16% Germany 22,492 20,954 -7% North America 64,446 56,088 -13% China 32,195 21,493 -33% Europe (excluding Germany) 50,286 44,949 -11% Overseas and Emerging Markets 43,090 35,048 -19%

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information on the currently expected business development of Porsche AG. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. They are based on assumptions about the development of economic, political and legal conditions in individual countries, economic regions and markets, in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made based on the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these or other risks materialise, or if the assumptions underlying these statements prove incorrect, the actual results could be significantly different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the information pertaining on the day of publication.

These forward-looking statements will not be updated later. Such statements are valid on the day of publication and may be overtaken by later events.

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