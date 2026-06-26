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WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113

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26.06.2026 13:32:23

EQS-News: Porsche ranks number one in J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Porsche ranks number one in J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study

26.06.2026 / 13:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche ranks number one in J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study

  • Winner of the overall cross-brand ranking in the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)SM.
  • Porsche 911 wins the overall model ranking.

Stuttgart. Porsche was the highest ranked brand overall in the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study. In addition, the Porsche 911 was named the best vehicle in the study’s overall ranking for the second consecutive year, ranking highest in the “Premium Sporty Car” category. The J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) is one of the most renowned quality studies in the automotive industry and was published now for 2026. It measures the number of customer-reported problems per 100 vehicles (Problems per Hundred Vehicles, PPH) within the first 90 days of vehicle ownership. Areas assessed include driving experience, exterior, driver assistance systems, controls and displays, infotainment, interior and powertrain. With a score of 138 Problems per Hundred Vehicles (PPH), Porsche has succeeded in significantly improving on its previous year’s score of 188.

Dr. Michael Leiters, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG: “The results of the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. IQS are a special distinction, as they are based directly on feedback from our customers. Quality is a central element of our corporate strategy. And these results show that we are on the right track. This makes us proud and at the same time motivates us to live up to our high quality standards every single day.” He is particularly pleased that the Porsche 911 has reached the top position for the second year in a row. “As an icon of our brand, the 911 has stood for precision, engineering excellence and driving pleasure for more than six decades.”

Quality at Porsche starts early in the product development process. Customer requirements are taken into account from the outset, potential sources of error are identified at an early stage, and product quality is systematically safeguarded. To achieve this, Porsche combines global validation and testing programs with digital methods such as simulations, virtual analyses and the evaluation of vehicle data. The aim is to identify and assess potential issues at an early stage before they become noticeable to customers. Final confirmation is always carried out on the real sports car.

“First place in both the overall and premium rankings demonstrates our ambition to offer customers worldwide sports cars of the highest quality. Quality is not created by individual measures, but through the daily passion and high standards of our employees around the world,” says Christian Friedl, Vice President Corporate Quality at Porsche.

The results of the J.D. Power 2026 IQS underline Porsche’s ambition to consistently view quality from the customer’s perspective. At the same time, the distinction is an obligation to continuously develop quality work further in order to continue exceeding the expectations of customers worldwide wherever possible.

 

Further information as well as film and photo material is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.de


26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2355020

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355020  26.06.2026 CET/CEST

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