|
29.05.2024 07:00:08
EQS-News: Portfolio streamlining: TeleAlarm sale agreed for EUR 39 million; Clemens Billek to add Katek CFO role
|
EQS-News: Kontron AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Linz/Vienna, 29.05.2024: The Kontron Group (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) has begun streamlining its activities following the completion of the delisting tender offer to the remaining minority shareholders of Katek SE and the successful delisting from the stock exchange. As part of this streamlining and commitment to focus on the core business, the Kontron Group subsidiary Katek SE will sell its entire stake in TeleAlarm Europe GmbH for a purchase price of EUR 39 million. It has thereby accepted the offer of PRIMEPULSE 3 Vorrats-GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PRIMEPULSE SE, Munich, to acquire TeleAlarm Europe GmbH.
TeleAlarm provides hardware and software solutions that help seniors and people with physical disabilities to lead a relatively independent life in familiar surroundings. This business segment is not one of the Kontron Group’s core activities. TeleAlarm generated revenues of around EUR 24 million in 2023 with 50 employees. For 2024, TeleAlarm has forecast profits of around EUR 4 million. The sale reflects the Kontron Group’s strategic focus on IoT solutions in the areas of smart trains, intelligent solar systems, eMobility solutions, aerospace and smart factories.
The streamlining process will also see Kontron Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Clemens Billek appointed to the Executive Board of Katek SE as CFO with effect from 1 June 2024. Clemens Billek has been a member of the Executive Board of Kontron AG since 2022.
The sale of TeleAlarm and the appointment of Clemens Billek as CFO will aid in the rapid integration of Katek SE into the Kontron Group. The delisting tender offer for Katek SE has already been completed successfully. Kontron now holds over 87% of Katek SE.
About Kontron
Follow Kontron:
Barbara Jeitler
Alexandra Kentros
Copyright © 2024 Kontron. All rights reserved. All information is provided for information purposes only and is not legally binding. The information has been carefully checked and has been compiled to the best of our knowledge and in good faith. However, no responsibility is accepted for any inaccuracy. Kontron and the Kontron logo as well as all other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are recognised as such. Technical specifications are subject to change without notice.
29.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1912935
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1912935 29.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kontronmehr Nachrichten
|
29.05.24
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX verliert am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|EQS-News: Portfolio streamlining: TeleAlarm sale agreed for EUR 39 million; Clemens Billek to add Katek CFO role (EQS Group)
|
29.05.24
|EQS-News: Portfolio-Streamlining: Verkauf der TeleAlarm für EUR 39 Mio., Clemens Billek künftig auch CFO der Katek (EQS Group)
|
28.05.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen TecDAX am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|TecDAX-Papier Kontron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Kontron von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: TecDAX legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Kontronmehr Analysen
|21.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.20
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.04.20
|Kontron neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|26.08.19
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kontron
|21,14
|-0,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten am Mittwoch tiefer. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen Asiens waren zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.