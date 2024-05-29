EQS-News: Portfolio streamlining: TeleAlarm sale agreed for EUR 39 million; Clemens Billek to add Katek CFO role

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Linz/Vienna, 29.05.2024: The Kontron Group (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) has begun streamlining its activities following the completion of the delisting tender offer to the remaining minority shareholders of Katek SE and the successful delisting from the stock exchange. As part of this streamlining and commitment to focus on the core business, the Kontron Group subsidiary Katek SE will sell its entire stake in TeleAlarm Europe GmbH for a purchase price of EUR 39 million. It has thereby accepted the offer of PRIMEPULSE 3 Vorrats-GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PRIMEPULSE SE, Munich, to acquire TeleAlarm Europe GmbH.

TeleAlarm provides hardware and software solutions that help seniors and people with physical disabilities to lead a relatively independent life in familiar surroundings. This business segment is not one of the Kontron Group’s core activities. TeleAlarm generated revenues of around EUR 24 million in 2023 with 50 employees. For 2024, TeleAlarm has forecast profits of around EUR 4 million. The sale reflects the Kontron Group’s strategic focus on IoT solutions in the areas of smart trains, intelligent solar systems, eMobility solutions, aerospace and smart factories.

The streamlining process will also see Kontron Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Clemens Billek appointed to the Executive Board of Katek SE as CFO with effect from 1 June 2024. Clemens Billek has been a member of the Executive Board of Kontron AG since 2022.

The sale of TeleAlarm and the appointment of Clemens Billek as CFO will aid in the rapid integration of Katek SE into the Kontron Group. The delisting tender offer for Katek SE has already been completed successfully. Kontron now holds over 87% of Katek SE.

