Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 17:34:15

EQS-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

20.04.2023 / 17:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2023/2024 for participating in the Bundesliga.

 

With regard to financial criteria the license has been granted as in the previous years without conditions and/or orders.

 

Dortmund, April 20th, 2023

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

20.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1613283

 
End of News EQS News Service

1613283  20.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613283&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Nachrichten