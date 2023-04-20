EQS-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding



20.04.2023 / 17:34 CET/CEST

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2023/2024 for participating in the Bundesliga. With regard to financial criteria the license has been granted as in the previous years without conditions and/or orders. Dortmund, April 20th, 2023 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Dr. Robin Steden

